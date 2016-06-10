REFILE-Trump's corporate targets face tricky task in fending off his attacks

(Fixes paragraph 6 to read "Trump campaign" instead of "Trump
By Nick Carey and Emily Stephenson
June 10 As the White House race took off last
summer, food giant Mondelez International found itself
in an unusual position: Republican candidate Donald Trump began
delivering broadsides against one of its iconic products, Oreo
cookies.
"Nabisco is closing a factory in Chicago, and they're moving
to Mexico. No more Oreos. I don't like Oreos anymore," Trump
told a crowd in New Hampshire on Aug. 14, reacting to reports
that Mondelez was shutting down some production lines at its
Nabisco subsidiary in Chicago while boosting output in Mexico.
Trump's statement that Mondelez was closing a Chicago
factory was erroneous, as the company quickly pointed out, but
that didn't stop him from repeating it.
It's unusual for a top presidential candidate, especially a
representative of the business-friendly Republican Party, to
attack major U.S. corporations by name.
But over the course of his unconventional campaign, Trump
has aimed his fire at a range of companies, mostly for shifting
jobs abroad (Ford Motor Co, United Technologies Corp
unit Carrier Corp) but also for building products in
foreign markets (Apple ) and for what he said were
violations of antitrust laws (Amazon ).
Trump has threatened the companies with boycotts, tariffs,
taxes and other punishments. The Trump campaign declined to
comment for this story.
Some of the companies saw their share prices dip in the wake
of Trump's criticism while others experienced a small boost.
But all of them were presented with a dilemma that's
familiar to the presumptive nominee's many vanquished Republican
rivals: Should they engage with a possible future president
known for holding a grudge, possibly inviting more wrath, or
should they lie low and risk allowing Trump to define them and
to push policies they deem harmful?
Most have sought to stay out of the fray even as Trump has
kept up the drumbeat of criticism.
"I am fighting hard to bring jobs back to the United States
Many companies - like Ford, General Motors, Nabisco, Carrier -
are moving production to Mexico," Trump said this week. This was
"bad for all Americans," he said.
It was the first time Trump included GM in his roster
of corporate wrongdoers, though the Trump campaign later removed
GM from the statement and declined to say why. GM declined
comment.
MONDELEZ TREADS CAREFULLY
Mondelez, previously known as Kraft Foods, took a different
tack.
After Trump vowed to boycott Oreos, Mondelez fielded
numerous media inquiries and contacted reporters when the
company deemed press coverage of his remarks off base, said
Laurie Guzzinati, who oversees governmental affairs in North
America for Mondelez.
The company didn't engage in any Trump-bashing, though
Guzzinati said Trump's comments were "grounded in inaccuracies."
She said she told reporters that Mondelez would continue to
make Oreos in three locations in the United States, countering
the impression Trump may have left that Oreos would no longer be
made in the United States.
Mondelez's response tracks closely what crisis management
experts recommend for Trump-targeted companies.
Hilary Rosen, a managing director for Washington, D.C.,
communications firm SKD Knickerbocker, said her firm was
representing corporate clients who have been singled out by
Trump, though she declined to name them.
Rosen's advice to clients, she said, is "don't depend on
educating Donald Trump on the truth. People have tried and
failed."
Rosen, a Democrat, recommends instead that companies make
their case to the journalists who cover Trump, so "Donald Trump
does not define you."
None of the companies targeted by Trump acknowledged hiring
outside consultants to deal with his criticism. Many declined to
comment for this story.
AVOIDING THE MUD
"You're not going to win in a one-on-one confrontation with
Donald Trump. You're just going to get mired in the mud," said
Juda Engelmayer, senior vice president for crisis management at
5W Public Relations in New York.
Those who have been willing to engage, including Ford
Chairman Bill Ford, have avoided getting too personal.
Trump has railed against Ford for manufacturing vehicles in
Mexico, threatening a tariff of up to 40 percent on "every car,
bumper and part" entering the United States from Mexico.
Ford, the great-grandson of the automaker's founder Henry
Ford, called Trump's critique "distorted" and said the company
instead should be "held up as a real success story."
"We didn't take the (government) bailout," during the
2007-2009 recession, Ford told reporters at a conference in
Detroit on May 23, contrasting his company with GM and Chrysler
. "We paid back our debts. We pulled ourselves up by
our boot straps. We are investing in America."
Crisis management experts said companies targeted by Trump
need to be thinking more about the policy implications of his
presidency. That means, for example, shoring up support in the
U.S. Congress for the North American Free Trade Agreement
(NAFTA), which Trump has said he wants to renegotiate.
A trade lobbyist who asked not to be named because he has
worked with one of the companies Trump has called out said
Trump's attacks do not particularly hurt companies' reputations
in Washington, because policymakers understand presidential
campaigns are the "political silly season."
But, he said, they can impact broader efforts on trade and
other policies. "I think what this suggests," he said, "is that
there needs to be a concentrated effort by the business
community to talk about the benefits of trade."
