Top exec behind Dakota Access has donated more than $100,000 to Trump

| HOUSTON/WASHINGTON
HOUSTON/WASHINGTON Oct 26 The top executive at
the company behind the embattled Dakota Access Pipeline has
donated more than $100,000 to Republican presidential candidate
Donald Trump since June, according to campaign finance
disclosure records.
The donations by Kelcy Warren, chairman and chief executive
officer at pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners,
support the candidate seen by many as more likely to promote the
U.S. oil and gas industry than his opponent, Democrat Hillary
Clinton.
Warren donated $300 to the Trump campaign during the
primaries, and $2,700 to Trump during the general election phase
of the campaign, for the maximum contribution allowed by a
single individual during an election.
He also gave $100,000 to the Trump Victory Fund, a joint
fundraising committee that includes the Trump campaign, the
Republican National Committee, the Republican Party of Arkansas
and the Connecticut Republican Party.
The donations, first reported by the British newspaper The
Guardian, were made before the U.S. government halted
construction on a segment of Energy Transfer Partners'
1,100-mile (1,770-km) Dakota Access Pipeline in early September
following protests by Native American and environmental groups.
The project, which would move oil from the highly productive
Bakken shale formation to the Midwest and Gulf Coast, sparked
violent clashes between security officers near the construction
site and Native American tribe members and other protesters.
Opponents have said the project will damage burial sites
considered sacred to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and pollute
the area's drinking water.
Warren has also given $66,800 to the Republication National
Committee since Trump secured the nomination for the Nov. 8
election, The Guardian reported.
Trump has not yet taken a position on the Dakota Access
Pipeline, but supports the development of oil and gas and
related infrastructure, including pipelines.
Asked about Trump's position on the Dakota Access Pipeline
in a policy debate this week, U.S. Representative Kevin Cramer
of North Dakota, one of the candidate's main energy advisers,
declined to answer, saying he did not want to get ahead of
Trump.
He added, "I'm not sure he (Trump) is aware of it."
If elected, Trump in his first 100 days will ask TransCanada
to renew its permit application for the Keystone XL Pipeline,
according to his campaign website. U.S. President Barack Obama
rejected the proposed pipeline from Canada last
November.
Trump has holdings in Energy Transfer Partners and Phillips
66, a joint owner of the Dakota Access Pipeline, through mutual
funds, according to financial disclosure records.
U.S. oil and gas industry workers have contributed slightly
more to Clinton, with employees giving $114,141 to the
Democratic candidate and $99,302 to Trump since July, according
to a Reuters review of federal campaign finance disclosures.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton and Valerie Volcovici in Washington;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)