Trump to Univision: Don't even think about golf at Doral

WASHINGTON, June 26 In the political equivalent
of "get off my lawn," Donald Trump on Friday declared his Miami
golf course off limits to anyone from the Spanish-language
broadcast company Univision over its decision to dump the Miss
USA beauty pageant.
Trump's inflammatory rhetoric about Mexican immigrants as
part of his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential
nomination prompted Univision on Thursday to bail out of airing
the pageant on July 12.
In his speech last week announcing his candidacy, the
billionaire real estate magnate accused Mexico of sending
rapists and criminals to the United States.
Trump, who partly owns the Miss USA pageant, reacted swiftly
to Univision's decision.
"Please be advised that under no circumstances is any
officer or representative of Univision allowed to use Trump
National Doral, Miami - its golf courses or any of its
facilities," Trump said in a letter to Univision Chief Executive
Randy Falco.
He also told Falco to stop work on a gate separating the
Univision building from Trump National. "If this is not done
within one week, we will close it," he said.
A Univision spokesman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Trump scored in second place among New Hampshire Republican
voters in a Suffolk University poll this week, with 11 percent
support, behind former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who had 16
percent. New Hampshire is one of the early voting states leading
up to the presidential general election in November 2016.
In his letter, Trump refused to back down from his criticism
of Mexico and said if elected he would establish a "meaningful
border" between the United States and Mexico.
"Please congratulate your Mexican government officials for
having made such outstanding trade deals with the United
States," he said. "However, inform them that should I become
president, those days are over. We are bringing jobs back to the
U.S."
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)