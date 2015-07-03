Under fire for comments, Trump weighs in on California shooting

| NEW YORK, July 3
NEW YORK, July 3 A random fatal shooting in San
Francisco, allegedly by an immigrant, proves the United States
must tighten its borders, according to a statement on Friday by
U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is facing heavy
criticism for his comments about Mexicans.
Kathryn Steinle, 32, was fatally shot as she walked with her
father along the popular Embarcadero pier on Wednesday in what
San Francisco police described as an apparent random attack.
Francisco Sanchez, 45, was quickly arrested nearby. He is on
probation from Texas, police said.
He has a long criminal history and has been deported to
Mexico five times, according to local media reports.
"This senseless and totally preventable act of violence
committed by an illegal immigrant is yet another example of why
we must secure our border immediately," Trump said in a
statement.
"This is an absolutely disgraceful situation and I am the
only one that can fix it. Nobody else has the guts to even talk
about it," the billionaire developer and television personality
said.
When announcing his plans on June 16 to seek the Republican
nomination for president, Trump described immigrants from Mexico
to the United States as drug-runners and rapists.
His comments prompted a widespread outpouring of criticism.
Comcast Corp's NBC network cut ties with Trump and
the "Miss USA" and "Miss Universe" pageants, and
Spanish-language network Univision pulled the July 12
"Miss USA" pageant.
Department store chain Macy's Inc said it would phase
out Trump's menswear collection and New York City said it was
reviewing its contracts with the developer.
"Macy's is a company that stands for diversity and
inclusion. We have no tolerance for discrimination in any form,"
Macy's said.
Trump fired back, saying it was his decision to end ties
with Macy's. He also filed a $500 million lawsuit against
Univision for dropping the event.
