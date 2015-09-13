Trump says high CEO pay is a joke, "disgraceful'

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Republican presidential
frontrunner Donald Trump on Sunday blasted the high salaries of
chief executives as a joke and a disgrace and said these were
often approved by company boards stacked with the CEO's friends.
Trump, a real estate mogul who has said he plans to use his
net worth of $8.7 billion to fund his White House campaign, said
in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" that it was hard to
tackle the question of corporate pay.
"It's disgraceful, sometimes the boards rule but I would
probably say it's less than 10 percent, and you see these guys
making enormous amounts of money, it's a total and complete
joke," he said.
Trump also had a dig at retailer Macy's Inc, which
decided to stop selling his menswear line after he described
migrants from Mexico to the United States as drug-runners and
rapists.
"You'll take a company like, I could say Macy's or I could
say many other companies, where they put in their friends as the
head of the company and they get whatever they want," he said.
Trump also said his tax plan, to be unveiled in coming
weeks, would cut taxes for the middle class and corporations,
"but for the hedge fund guys they are going to be paying up."
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)