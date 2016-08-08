Trump would freeze new federal regulations, revive Keystone -speech

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Aug 8 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump would impose a temporary moratorium on new federal regulations and revive Transcanada's Keystone pipeline project, according to an outline of an economic speech Monday obtained by Reuters.
Trump's proposals include measures to simplify taxes for everyone and dramatically reduce the income tax and to "remove bureaucrats who only know how to kill jobs; replace them with experts who know how to create jobs," according to the outline. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.