Trump says will not approve AT&T-Time Warner deal if elected U.S. president

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 22 Donald Trump, the Republican Party's candidate in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, said on Saturday he would not approve a proposed deal for AT&T Inc to buy Time Warner Inc if he is elected.
AT&T has agreed in principle to buy Time Warner for about $85 billion, it was reported on Friday. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Bernard Orr)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.