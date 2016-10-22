版本:
Trump says will not approve AT&T-Time Warner deal if elected U.S. president

Oct 22 Donald Trump, the Republican Party's candidate in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, said on Saturday he would not approve a proposed deal for AT&T Inc to buy Time Warner Inc if he is elected.

AT&T has agreed in principle to buy Time Warner for about $85 billion, it was reported on Friday. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Bernard Orr)

