Republican debate prep: How to handle The Donald

* Aug. 6 event is first of the 2016 campaign
* Host Fox News promises equal, fair treatment
By Steve Holland and Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, July 24 In one corner: Donald Trump,
the mud-slinging mogul with a complicated hairdo and a flair for
the dramatic. In the other: Nine other U.S. Republican
presidential hopefuls who wish Trump wasn't standing among them.
That's the unfolding scenario for the Republicans' first
televised debate in Cleveland on Aug. 6.
Several campaign officials said privately they were counting
on Fox News, the host for the debate, to make sure Trump does
not dominate the event entirely by answering questions posed to
other candidates or interrupting their answers.
"All candidates will be treated equally and fairly," said
Michael Clemente, the executive vice president of news for Fox
News.
The debate carries an extra air of unpredictability since it
will be the first time the 10 Republican candidates who are
polling the highest in the 16-candidate field are in the same
room together.
Given Trump's trash-talking ways and eye for the spotlight,
his rivals from Jeb Bush to Scott Walker to Ben Carson are
strategizing on how best to get their points across and not let
the debate degenerate into a carnival-barking sideshow.
With six months to go until Iowa holds the first Republican
Party nominating contest on the road to the November 2016
election, several campaigns said they would focus on making a
favorable impression on voters, rather than tangling with Trump.
"Treat him like any other candidate," said Ron Kaufman, who
was a senior adviser to 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney and
who now supports Bush.
That may prove challenging, given Trump's headline-grabbing
antics in the more than five weeks since he declared his
candidacy. The debate could go off the rails if Trump revels in
his poll numbers and tries to torment his competitors.
Trump has launched a series of personal attacks on rivals
for the Republican nomination. He mocked former Texas governor
Rick Perry, saying he wore new glasses so that people would
think he was smart, described Senator Lindsey Graham as an
"idiot" who wouldn't be able to get a job in the private sector,
and said former Florida governor Jeb Bush was "terrible." He
even read out Graham's cell phone number at a campaign rally.
Despite - or because of - his unprecedented actions, Trump
remains effectively tied with Bush for the lead with 16 percent
of the vote, according to a Reuters/Ipsos tracking poll updated
on Thursday.
'YOU PLAY YOUR OWN GAME'
"Trump or no Trump, we are approaching this sort of like a
sporting event: You play your own game," said Doug Watts,
spokesman for candidate Ben Carson, who is currently hovering
around fifth place in many polls.
Another candidate likely to take part, former Arkansas
Governor Mike Huckabee, will "focus on his record and showing a
contrast between him and the other candidates," said Huckabee
spokeswoman Alice Stewart.
Fox News has yet to release the format and ground rules for
the two-hour debate. In past years front-runners have held a
central position on stage and received a greater share of
questions and speaking time.
Fox anchors Chris Wallace, Bret Baier and Megyn Kelly will
moderate the debate. All three showed a willingness to challenge
Republican candidates and impose time limits during debates in
the 2012 election campaign.
Fox News declined to make any of the three moderators
available for an interview. The Republican National Committee
had no say over the format, according to one committee member
who spoke on condition of anonymity.
One source said it had been suggested to Fox executives that
they require a commitment from each candidate not to run as an
independent. This was seen as an effort to keep Trump off the
stage since he has not ruled out an independent bid. The
suggestion did not gain traction.
THE CHALLENGE
Who will put him in his place if necessary?
Several officials said Bush, the establishment favorite, has
the most leeway to take on Trump.
Bush is trying to appeal to the broadest cross-section of
Republicans and draw in Hispanics and African Americans while
Trump has aimed his message at a small section of conservatives
with his strident rhetoric against illegal immigration.
The Bush camp said Bush will play up his record as a
two-term governor of Florida.
"I don't think you overthink it. You prepare, you show
strength and focus on your message and your own record," said a
senior Bush adviser. "Anybody who can predict what Trump is
going to do is probably in the wrong business."
Another view is that candidates who are not polling so well
might have more incentive to be harsh with Trump to try to get
some attention and increase their visibility. Perry described
Trump as a "cancer on conservatism" in a Washington speech on
Wednesday but Perry is struggling to make the top 10.
Several Republican strategists said Walker and Texas Senator
Ted Cruz have the most to lose by taking on Trump since they are
courting many of the same conservative voters who have responded
to Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric.
In this line of thinking, they could go easy on Trump and
let others take him on and hope that, if and when Trump falters,
they can pick up his supporters by tapping into their
frustration with Washington.
"If others want to attack Donald Trump, they can do it. I
ain't gonna do it. I am going to sing the praises of every
Republican in this field and I'm going to focus on the issues
the American people care about," Cruz told Fox News on Thursday.
And Trump's debate strategy? The candidate has yet to say.
(Additional reporting by John Whitesides; Editing by Howard
Goller and Martin Howell)