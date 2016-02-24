RPT-INSIGHT-Trump's outrage finds ready audience in struggling South

| LUCEDALE
LUCEDALE Miss. Feb 24 Mississippi's vast
flatlands, laced with the remains of a fading industrial base,
are fertile ground for the incendiary populism of Donald Trump.
For the insurgent presidential candidate, there's plenty of
voter outrage to tap into here and in a swathe of other southern
states that could push Trump closer to securing the Republican
presidential nomination in the coming weeks.
Mississippi's unemployment rate is among the highest in the
nation: more than 75,000 manufacturing jobs have disappeared in
the past 15 years; and white voters at the core of the state's
Republican Party fear the rise of immigrant workers.
The deep economic dislocation felt by many in Mississippi,
reflected in Reuters interviews with dozens of voters, explains
how Trump is attracting broad-based support in southern states,
including from many evangelical Christian voters prepared to
overlook his past liberal positions on touchstone social issues.
In South Carolina last weekend, exit polls showed Trump
comfortably beat both his closest rivals Ted Cruz and Marco
Rubio among evangelical voters, despite their more consistent
appeals to Christian values.
"Look at immigration, look at terrorism, look at the things
that really matter," said Heather Fox, a field director for the
Trump campaign in Mississippi.
"If we don't have a country, it's not going to matter about
the Bible or the Constitution because we are going to be dead
and gone," she added during a recent gathering of Republican
voters in a Holiday Inn conference room in Lucedale, southern
Mississippi, that began with a prayer.
Caleb Howell, a Baptist deacon, says even those with jobs
often see little chance of promotion.
"There are not many options," he said, "even for preachers."
From the Mississippi coast through Alabama, Tennessee and
the Appalachian coalfields of Kentucky, America's economic
recovery has been patchy if not outright elusive.
The four-state region is the country's least educated and
least well paid, according to federal jobs data.
Politically, the region has emerged as a bedrock of support
for billionaire real estate mogul Trump, who has hammered home
his pledge to return America to "winning" ways versus foreign
competitors and foes.
In polling conducted for Reuters by Ipsos, Mississippi,
Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky ranked among Trump's top seven
states nationally, with more than 40 percent of Republicans and
independent poll participants backing him.
Alabama and Tennessee vote on March 1 on "Super Tuesday",
along with 13 other states and territories in the heated race to
select the Republican Party's presidential candidate. Kentucky
holds a Republican caucus on March 5 and Mississippians vote in
their party primary on March 8.
CRISIS HIT HARD
The 2007 to 2009 economic crisis fell particularly hard on
Mississippi and neighboring states. The number of jobs fell
faster than in much of the rest of the country, climbed back
more slowly, and as of last year remained more than 200,000
short of where it was before the crisis, federal data show.
Economic and cultural dislocation runs strong, whether it's
anger over Washington's regulatory reach into industries like
coal mining, the perceived threat to conservative values on
issues like same-sex marriage, or the conviction that the
economy no longer works for average Americans.
A nation-leading 32 percent of the adult population in the
four-state region has only a high school degree, a problem at a
time when the fastest job and wage growth is in occupations that
require a bachelor's degree or more. Since 2000, jobs available
in Mississippi for those with only a high school degree fell
five percent, according to a Reuters analysis of federal
occupational data.
Between 2000 and 2014, median household income fell nearly
12 percent in Mississippi, about twice as fast as the overall
U.S. decline, adjusted for inflation. Income among white
households fell slightly more than 12 percent, compared to a
decline of less than five percent for all whites nationally.
"We're shipping out all the work and bringing in all the
people that don't want to work," said Walter Wright, 46, who
owns a real-estate company in Hurley, Mississippi. He said he
supports Trump because of his tough build-a-wall approach to
stopping illegal immigration and because "he is angry."
Although the region has the lowest share of foreign-born
residents in the country, at fewer than four percent, and the
lowest portion of Hispanic residents, whether born in the U.S.
or elsewhere, the numbers have been growing. In Alabama and
Mississippi, for instance, the Hispanic population more than
doubled from 2000 to 2010.
That's coincided with a difficult economy. Mississippi, once
a major builder of ships and furniture, has seen an exodus of
thousands of jobs in both industries to China and Mexico over
the past two decades.
Mississippi's manufacturers shed 75,738 jobs between 2000
and 2015, according to Manufacturers' News Inc, a publisher and
compiler of industrial directories and databases.
"We have had way too many industries shut down and now they
are in Brazil, they are in Mexico, they are in China," said Fox.
Trump has said he will bring back American jobs "from China,
from Mexico, from Japan, from so many places."
He has proposed doing this by slapping tariffs on foreign
goods and negotiating better trade deals. He has threatened a 35
percent tax on Ford Motor Corp vehicles made in Mexico
that are brought back to the United States to be sold.
Most economists doubt Trump can revive manufacturing on its
former scale in Mississippi or elsewhere, especially for
unskilled workers. His threats also risk a trade war that could
backfire by raising costs and hurting American jobs.
While trade deals like the North American Free Trade
Agreement may have shifted some jobs abroad, the integration of
global supply chains has also helped Tennessee stand out in the
region with its booming auto industry, and drawn foreign
companies like Airbus to Mobile, Alabama.
JOB STRUGGLES
Republican Party officials say Trump has strong support,
especially in northwest Alabama where International Paper Co
shut a 43-year-old plant in 2014, laying off 1,100
workers.
"The day of putting on a suit and tie at 6 in the morning
and getting a clean cut shave and taking your briefcase to an
office somewhere, it's gone," said Blake Nash, 29, a Trump
supporter whose mother was let go at the plant in 2006.
In Nash's town of Lexington, near the Tennessee border, red,
white and blue Trump signs sprout from streets studded with
Baptist churches, the only banners of any presidential candidate
in the area.
Nash, who has no health insurance and calls his university
degree in health sciences worthless, recently applied for a job
with a company that contracts work with Boeing Co and
Lockheed Martin Corp, but was rejected because he didn't
have the right training. With good jobs at home scarce, he works
on contract in other states such as Texas.
Many farmers in Lauderdale County, the location of the
International Paper plant, relied on the factory for their
primary income, said Charlie Thompson, a farmer who worked there
for 34 years and lost his job in 2014.
Thompson, 58, former president of the Lauderdale County
Farmers Federation, estimates that about 15 percent of the
sacked workers were farmers, further straining a county where
the number of farms was already in decline.
"If you can equate signs in the yard with being popular, I
would say probably Trump is a front runner around here," said
Thompson.
Still, a win is no sure thing.
At the Lucedale forum, Chris McDaniel, a Republican state
senator in Mississippi and Cruz supporter, hammered at Trump's
inconsistency on conservative hot-button issues such as
abortion.
"How sure and solid has Trump been? Just a few years ago, he
was pro-choice," McDaniel said, referring to a television
interview Trump gave in 1999 when he said "I'm very pro-choice"
and that he would not ban partial-birth abortions.
He has since said he is against abortion.
"We are kind of afraid of what he has been in the past,"
said Gussie Vise, 71, a retired teacher and wife of a local
preacher. She is leaning toward Cruz but says of Trump,"we like
him."
(Editing By Stuart Grudgings)