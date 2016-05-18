Silicon Valley mocks Trump over his tech bubble warning

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 17 Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that a dangerous
financial bubble has formed in the technology industry - and
Silicon Valley responded with a collective eye roll.
In a Reuters interview, the New York billionaire said
technology start-ups that had never earned a profit were able to
sell shares at very high prices, likening the situation to the
overheated stock market in 2007.
"I'm talking about companies that have never made any money,
that have a bad concept and that are valued at billions of
dollars, so here we go again," Trump said.
Many tech watchers have repeatedly warned of a tech bubble
as the number of private companies valued at $1 billion or more
- known as unicorns - have soared to 163, according to venture
capital research firm CB Insights.
So Trump's declaration, in the eyes of Silicon Valley's
entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, was nothing new.
Investors and others took to Twitter to poke fun at Trump's
campaign slogan "Make America Great Again!" by repeating the
phrase, "Make Bubbles Great Again."
"FINALLY someone calls it out," Marc Andreessen, a general
partner at the prominent venture capital firm Andreessen
Horowitz, tweeted, mocking Trump.
In the interview, Trump said the high valuations that tech
start-ups are able to fetch today remind him of 2007, when an
overheated housing market helped drive U.S. stocks to
unsustainable valuations before the bubble burst.
"You have a stock market that is very strange," the
presumptive Republican nominee said. "You look at some of these
tech stocks that are so, so weak as a concept and a company, and
they're selling for so much money. And I would have said can
that ever happen again? I think that could happen again."
Some startup founders rejected Trump's generalization that
all companies are burning cash and overvalued; certainly many of
them are, and in the last several months a correction has
started to rectify years of exuberant investments.
Still, other companies continue to raise money successfully
and turn profits.
"So far he has been saying dumb things but they seem to be
getting dumber and dumber," Vivek Wadhwa, an entrepreneur and
Stanford University fellow, told Reuters.
"I was going to tweet (the comments) while calling Peter
Thiel and saying, 'Here is your buddy.'"
Thiel, an influential investor well-known for his contrarian
ideas, is one of the few Silicon Valley leaders to openly
support Trump.
Thiel was not immediately available for comment.
"There is nothing in his (Trump's) track record to show that
he has been out here and met with any technology leaders and
knows this industry and knows about innovation," said Aaron
Ginn, co-founder of the Lincoln Initiative, a community that
promotes libertarian and technology-friendly values.
Which is ironic, Ginn said, given how much technology -
especially Twitter - has helped Trump's campaign.
"He says things and does things that are made for
entertainment," Ginn said.
