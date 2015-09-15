Twitter partners with Square Inc to add campaign donation buttons

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
Sept 15 Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it has partnered with mobile payments company Square Inc to enable anyone in the United States to make an online donation to a political candidate through a tweet.
Candidates can now register with Square to enable links they can tweet to request donations from supporters, Twitter said in a blog post. Users can then donate by clicking on a "contribute" button on the candidate's tweet and entering their debit card information.
Republican and Democratic candidates are competing for party nominations to run in the November 2016 presidential election. Republican candidates were scheduled to appear on Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, in the second prime-time debate.
The first Democratic debate is scheduled for Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 13
The first Republican debate, broadcast on Fox News Channel in early August, drew 24 million viewers, more than double the prior record for a presidential primary debate and the most for a non-sports telecast in cable TV history.
Twitter co-founder and interim Chief Executive Jack Dorsey also serves as Square's chief executive officer. Bloomberg reported last week that Square may file for an initial public offering by the fourth quarter of this year. (Reporting by Meredith Mazzilli; Editing by Grant McCool)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.