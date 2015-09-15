UPDATE 2-With '$Cashtags,' Twitter plays greater campaign finance role

(Rewrites throughout after campaigns start using new
fundraising tool)
By Alana Wise and Ginger Gibson
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 15 When Senator Bernie
Sanders' presidential election campaign took over earlier this
year the Twitter and Facebook accounts he had used in his Senate
election races, there was almost no-one following him.
Now, Sanders' campaign has 1.4 million Facebook likes - more
than his rival for the Democratic nomination Hillary Clinton,
who is much better known. And he boasts 446,000 followers on
Twitter, which is more than the campaign accounts of Republican
hopefuls Jeb Bush and Chris Christie combined.
Smart use of social media has been important for Sanders'
rise as a little-known liberal from Vermont to serious
challenger of former Senator and U.S. Secretary of State
Clinton.
Twitter is now trying to take its role in the 2016 White
House race to another level by enabling campaigns to
gather online donations via tweets.
Under a partnership between Twitter Inc and mobile
payments company Square Inc announced on Tuesday, campaigns are
able to tweet URLs known as "$Cashtags" to request donations.
Supporters then enter details of their debit card and other
information to donate to a candidate.
Sanders' campaign, despite its love of social media, does
not expect a big windfall from the new function, said
Kenneth Pennington, the campaign social media director.
"Our social media strategy is not about raising money,
that's not what we do on social media," he said. That's not the
focus on our work. The focus is getting the message out."
Big-money Super PAC (political action committee) donors
would still dominate the fundraising field, said Robert Entman,
Shapiro Professor of Media and Public Affairs at George
Washington University.
"Younger people tend to use Twitter more and they might have
enthusiasm, but they probably have less money to contribute,"
Entman said.
Small-dollar, online donations "are going to be swamped by
the Super PACs and wealthy individuals who are making huge
contributions. And that's what matters most," he said.
SMALL DONATIONS
Sanders has eschewed the proliferation of big money in
politics. He is funding his campaign for the Democratic Party's
nomination to run in the November 2016 election through
small-dollar donations.
His campaign test drove the new Twitter fundraising tool on
Tuesday but said it was too soon to know how much in donations
that could produce, or whether they would keep trying.
Candidates would benefit from the easier, more interactive
donation process, but those with less name recognition and a
broader, more active base stand to gain the most from donations
on Twitter, said Daniel Kreiss, Assistant Professor of Political
Communications at the University of North Carolina.
"The candidates who have engaging and lively and very quick
responses," Kreiss said, "are going to be the ones who are going
to be able to benefit from this."
Twitter said on Tuesday that six other campaigns, all
Republicans, were already using the new tool.
They included the campaign of Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, a
frequent user of social media to reach a young audience with his
libertarian message.
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson is another previously
low-profile candidate who has leveraged social media to win
attention among a crowded field of Republicans vying for the
party's nomination.
Carson has more than 590,600 followers on Twitter and 2.88
million Facebook likes.
Republican front-runner Donald Trump has 4.15 million
Twitter followers but the real estate mogul has less of a need
of donations because his campaign is largely self financed.
Democratic front-runner Clinton's campaign on Tuesday
tweeted a "$Cashtag" asking supporters for donations.
"Hillary has been fighting for women and families her entire
life. If you're with her, chip in today," her tweet read.
For more on the 2016 presidential race, see the Reuters
blog, "Tales from the Trail" (here).
(Additional reporting by Meredith Mazzilli, Writing by Alistair
Bell; Editing by Grant McCool)