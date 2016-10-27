In breathless U.S. election, Twitter generates buzz not cash

| NEW YORK/WASHINGTON
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Oct 27 This year's
presidential election might be the perfect microcosm of
Twitter's woes.
While some of the most memorable moments of the campaign for
the White House have played out on the platform, Twitter has
been unable to turn the attention and activity into ad dollars
or user growth.
Well suited to quick updates on a noisy and unpredictable
campaign, Twitter has been the dominant social media platform in
2016 for candidates, pundits and journalists.
Republican nominee Donald Trump's frequent tweeting of
tirades against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, fellow
Republicans and the media have been a mainstay of the campaign,
setting off furious online debate.
But Twitter Chief Financial Officer Anthony Noto
acknowledged when the company reported its quarterly earnings
Thursday that the election has had "no noticeable impact" on
Twitter's user growth, which analysts say is essential for
boosting revenue.
Campaigns and political organizations told Reuters that
Twitter is simply not a great medium for political advertising.
It is not as effective as rival Facebook at targeting
crucial independent voters, and high-profile Twitter users like
Trump and Clinton can use it as a megaphone without buying any
advertising.
"We haven't really used Twitter, largely because our core
mission is to reach those undecided voters," said Alixandria
Lapp, executive director of the House Majority PAC, which
supports Democratic U.S. House of Representatives candidates.
A flood of hate speech and misinformation, which Twitter has
done little to tamp down, can also be a barrier to ad buys,
campaign digital strategists said.
Facebook has emerged as the social media ad platform of
choice. It reaches about 94 percent of voters who are registered
as independent or are not affiliated with a political party;
Twitter only reaches 45 percent of these voters, according to
data of mobile users by tracking service Comscore Inc.
Vincent Harris, an Austin-based digital strategist who has
worked for U.S. Senator Rand Paul and does some work for Trump,
estimated that about 30 percent of his clients' budgets are
spent on Facebook, while only 5 percent are spent on Twitter.
A recent survey conducted by his company Harris Media found
that 81.6 percent of voters said they spent time on Facebook in
the last month, while only 28.7 percent spent time on Twitter.
"MINUTE-TO-MINUTE"
As Clinton digital strategist Teddy Goff put it, Twitter is
the "place to be for obsessively tracking the minute-to-minute
of this election" but "Facebook is a much purer platform for
message dissemination and talking about the issues voters care
about."
Doug Watts, the national executive director of the pro-Trump
Committee for American Sovereignty Super PAC, said: "We use
Facebook the most, partially because of the scale, but also when
you are talking conservative politics, they have an older
audience that fits our target." Twitter, he said, is "not really
for advertising per se."
The Trump campaign has promoted tweets and placed ad
content, said Jessica Ditto, a campaign spokeswoman. But she
said it is difficult to use Twitter to collect donations and
email addresses because promoted content does not typically get
a lot of clicks.
The perception is a costly one for Twitter. Elections often
provide a big financial boost for advertising platforms such as
television and radio stations.
In the 2016 contest, CNN has taken in $100 million more than
expected due to intense interest in the election, according to
David Folkenflik, National Public Radio's media reporter.
But on Twitter's earnings call on Thursday, CFO Noto said:
"We really need to have a (presidential) debate on Twitter
every day for it to meaningfully improve the quarterly metrics."
Some advertisers have tried to take advantage of Twitter's
central role in the election. Earlier this month, Harris used
Twitter to promote a digital campaign that was launched by the
conservative anti-immigration group Secure America Now.
More common, though, is the way Clinton operatives use
Twitter to engage with what Goff described as a "politically
attuned audience."
The Clinton campaign collects automated donations via its
Troll Trump tool, which asks supporters to pledge a small amount
to the campaign every time Trump sends a tweet.
The feature is now bringing in $1,588 per tweet, at an
average of $11,823 per day, the campaign said.
After Trump called Clinton a "nasty woman" during a
presidential debate, her female supporters co-opted the term on
Twitter, using #NastyWoman to show their support.
Representative Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking Democrat in
the U.S. House of Representatives, tweeted: "From one
#NastyWoman to another, you were an inspiration last night."
Women's health provider Planned Parenthood tweeted this week
that "Early voting shows a surge of #NastyWomen at the polls -
and we're just getting started."
(Additional reporting by Dustin Volz and Emily Stephenson in
Washington; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Alistair Bell)