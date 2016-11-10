Volatility shorts cash in despite shock U.S. election

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 10 Options traders who had bet
that stock market volatility would plummet after the election
made outsized gains even if Donald Trump's win seemed to take
financial markets by surprise.
The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed
gauge of near-term investor anxiety, collapsed on Wednesday, in
the largest one-day decline in more than five years.
While a drop in expectations for stock market volatility
after a big news event is not unusual, the intensity of this
pullback was.
"That's a truly remarkable turnaround in less than one full
trading day," said Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive of Los
Angeles-based Capital Market Laboratories.
VIX November futures contracts roared to a four-month
high of 23.46 on Tuesday night as the results of the election
began to favor Trump, counter to earlier expectations that the
victor would be Democrat Hillary Clinton.
On Wednesday, the VIX closed down 23 percent at 14.38 and
the November futures contracts fell 37 percent from their
session peak.
The collapse in volatility was good news for options traders
who went against the grain and bet on a decline in stock market
volatility even as the options market grew more jittery as
Election Day approached.
Even before Election Night, some traders were already
betting that volatility would return to pre-election levels,
strategists at BNP Paribas said in a note on Thursday.
On November 4, a record 769,214 VIX puts were traded,
according to the Chicago Board Options Exchange. Since the VIX
usually moves inversely to the stock market and puts offer the
opportunity to profit from a decline in the VIX, owning a VIX
put is a bet on lower volatility.
The collapse in the VIX makes the value of these puts jump.
For instance, November VIX puts with a strike price of 17
traded as low as $1.05 on Friday. On Thursday, these contracts
traded for as much as $3.
On Wednesday, these puts traded in heavy volume, including a
large trade were a trader appeared to be selling 26,500 of the
contracts for $2.25. While it is not clear when these contracts
were bought, they traded for an average price of $1.66 in the
two weeks before the election on November 8.
The trade appeared to be liquidating a position, probably on
a view that the VIX is not likely to move any lower, Trade Alert
options analyst Fred Ruffy said. The VIX was up 1 percent at
14.54 on Thursday.
