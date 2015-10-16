Bush, Clinton are Wall Street's favorites, donations show

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 15 Jeb Bush is leading the U.S.
presidential campaign by at least one measure: financial support
from Wall Street.
The former Florida governor who is seeking the Republican
presidential nomination received more financial backing than any
competitor - Democrat or Republican - from employees of the
major Wall Street banks between July and the end of September,
campaign filings released on Thursday show.
Employees from Bank of America, Citigroup,
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC,
JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and UBS
gave Bush a combined $107,000. He also received the
maximum-allowed $2,700 from billionaire hedge fund manager Leon
Cooperman.
The sums are miniscule compared to Bush's total haul for the
quarter of $13.4 million. But his popularity among financiers is
starkly different from his standing in the multitude of national
polls.
Bush, seen as a moderate in the crowded Republican field
where 14 candidates are competing for the nomination, trails
Donald Trump, Ben Carson and Carly Fiorina, three candidates who
have never held elected office, in every major poll.
The second most popular candidate on Wall Street according
to giving patterns is Democratic front-runner and former
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She took in nearly $84,000
from employees of the same banks.
No other candidates came close to Clinton and Bush. Florida
Senator Marco Rubio, another establishment Republican, raised
more than $25,000, while Texas Senator Ted Cruz took in $17,000.
Seth Klarman, the Boston-based billionaire founder of the
Baupost Group, gave Rubio $2,800 but his support wasn't
exclusive. He almost gave twice as much to Fiorina.
Upstart candidates on both sides won very little support
from Wall Street. Employees at the banks gave $4,843 to
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Clinton's closest rival and a
self-described democratic socialist. Carson took in just over
$8,000 from Wall Street.
Rubio got a look from another hedge fund billionaire, Paul
Singer, who sent in $2,700 to the candidate. But it's not clear
Singer truly went all-in: in the same quarter, Rubio sent him
$2,700 back.
(Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Michael Perry)