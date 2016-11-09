Trump presidency throws retirement advice rule into question

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 9 Republican Donald Trump's
victory in the U.S. presidential race puts a new rule on
retirement advice in limbo, even after Wall Street's biggest
wealth management firms have spent millions preparing for it,
lawyers and analysts said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Labor fiduciary rule, which is set to
start taking effect in April, is meant to promote the best
interests of retirement savers by eliminating conflicts of
interest for brokers.
The financial services industry has tried to stop the rule
in the courts, arguing that the Labor Department overreached and
that the rule would result in high costs that will ultimately
make small accounts unprofitable.
But a federal judge blocked one such lawsuit, and companies
like Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch and Morgan
Stanley have already announced plans to cooperate with
the rule.
It could cost firms as much as $31 billion over the next
decade to comply, according to Labor Department estimates.
On the campaign trail, Trump has said that "70 percent of
regulations can go," and an adviser, Anthony Scaramucci, told
Reuters the fiduciary rule "would likely be stopped."
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a Reuters'
request for comment on his plans for the rule.
A Trump presidency, coupled with Republican control of the
U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, have created
uncertainty around a whole host of post-2008-2009 financial
crisis measures, including the Dodd-Frank reform legisation.
"They will do whatever they want to do," said attorney Jay
Gould, who co-chairs the financial services practice at Winston
& Strawn LLP. "Say goodbye to Dodd-Frank. Say goodbye to the
fiduciary rule at DOL."
Congress and the White House can influence the rule in
several ways, including by delaying the April start date with a
request for another impact assessment, said Sean Tuffy, head of
regulatory intelligence for Brown Brothers Harriman.
"That's a typical trick to use to delay changes to be made,"
Tuffy said. "This puts the DOL rule in a state of limbo."
However, it will be hard for any politician to block a rule
that has such moral appeal, said Michael Spellacy, PwC's head of
global wealth management.
"We don't expect any material or significant changes because
the core of the rule is about consumer protection, about the
elimination of conflicts and about transparency," Spellacy said.
"It's a difficult stretch of the imagination to think that
Congress would cancel the rule."
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Additional reporting by Suzanne
Barlyn, Sarah Lynch, David Henry; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)