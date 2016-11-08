UPDATE 3-Banks, brokers gird for Brexit-style tumult following Tuesday's election

(Adds details on TD Ameritrade preparations)
By Olivia Oran and Sumeet Chatterjee
Nov 8 Big global banks, including Morgan Stanley
, JPMorgan Chase & Co and HSBC are
bracing for potential tumult on financial markets after
Tuesday's U.S. election.
As the outcome of the most bitterly fought U.S. presidential
elections starts to roll out by Wednesday in Asia, the regional
markets will the first to trade on the results.
As a result, Asia-focused banks HSBC and Japan's Nomura
Holdings Ltd are among institutions boosting staff
levels, while others are raising the margin requirements for
trading to cope with a possible spike in volume or volatility.
Bank preparations ahead of the election reflect their
experience following Britain's shock vote to leave the European
Union in June, when the S&P 500 fell 3.6 percent the day after
the poll.
In the United States, Morgan Stanley told staff to consider
using stop-loss orders, an automated trading mechanism that
sells an investor's position as soon as a stock hits a preset
level, if the result causes trading volumes and volatility to
spike.
The bank also told advisers in its wealth management unit to
prepare for election-related conversations with clients and
pointed them to relevant pieces of research, according to a Nov.
7 memo reviewed by Reuters.
U.S. brokerage TD Ameritrade is adjusting staff rotas to
make as many people as possible available to talk to investors
who may be unnerved by any election-related volatility.
"When the markets move, it can be difficult to put emotion
at bay and stick to your plan," said Kim Hillyer, spokeswoman
for TD Ameritrade.
TWO PERCENT SWING
Traders expect U.S. stock prices to swing by about 2 percent
in either direction on Wednesday, the day after the election,
based on the price of S&P 500 index options. Options on
the PowerShares QQQ Trust Russell 2000 ETF, are
pricing similarly large swings before the week is out.
Some banks are projecting a more extreme drop in the event
of a victory for Republican Donald Trump, with Citigroup Inc
estimating that a Trump victory could trigger a 3 percent
to 5 percent sell-off for the S&P 500.
U.S. stocks rose on Monday as Democrat Hillary Clinton's
prospects brightened after the Federal Bureau of Investigation
said it would not press criminal charges related to her use of a
private email server while secretary of state.
Investors have tended to see Clinton as a more status quo
candidate, while Trump's stances on foreign policy, trade and
immigration have unnerved the market.
The "market pretty much told you who was going to win
today," said one capital markets official at a major bank who
was not planning any extraordinary staffing measures.
Another official at a rival bank said Monday's 2.2 percent
rally in U.S. stocks had lowered Wall Street's collective angst
over the election to DEFCON 4 from DEFCON 2, referring to the
U.S. Defense Department's levels of alert.
ASIA IMPACT
Brokerage Nomura said in a report on Monday the election was
the largest "known unknown" markets have had to contend with
since the global financial crisis. It said a Trump victory would
likely lead to a more than 6 percent drop in Asian equities.
The election could result in both higher trading volumes and
higher volatility as it's a bigger event for investors in this
region than Brexit, said Stephane Loiseau, head of Societe
Generale's Asia Pacific cash equities and global execution
services.
It plans to increase front office, back office, and
technology staff, "ensuring we have a clear escalation system
for handling decision-making", and possibly raising risk
limits."
Chris Weston, chief markets strategist at IG Markets in
Melbourne, said his firm had raised margins on U.S. indices and
some dollar trades to 1 percent from 0.5 percent, but doesn't
expect to see "a massive collapse or spike".
HSBC will bolster staff on trading floors in major hubs
including London and Hong Kong to deal with client requests,
said a person with direct knowledge of the plan.
"Around any high profile, potentially market-moving event,
it is not unusual for some trading desks to increase staffing
levels," said a spokesman for Europe's biggest bank.
No U.S. stock exchange plans extraordinary measures to cope
with potential market volatility, exchange officials told
Reuters on Monday.
More than half of the stock and bond fund managers polled by
Northern Trust in the third quarter said they expected the
election to cause a large increase in market volatility.
The extra staffing is similar to what the bank did during
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, he said.
(Additional reporting by David Henry, Elizabeth Dilts and Saqib
Ahmed in New York; Michelle Price, Sumeet Chatterjee and Julie
Zhu in Hong Kong; Swati Pandey in Sydney and Abhirup Roy in
Mumbai; Editing by Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)