Keystone bill unlikely to rescue Landrieu in U.S. Senate runoff

NEW ORLEANS Nov 13 A push by U.S. Senator Mary
Landrieu to pass a bill authorizing the contentious Keystone XL
pipeline is unlikely to give the Louisiana Democrat a
significant boost against her Republican challenger in a
December runoff, political analysts said on Thursday.
Landrieu, who faces an uphill battle to win a fourth term
against Republican congressman Bill Cassidy, is renewing efforts
to pass the measure unpopular with many Democrats as she fights
to retain her seat in a state increasingly inhospitable to her
party.
"It's really too little, too late," said G. Pearson Cross, a
University of Louisiana at Lafayette political scientist. "Doing
this only when her job is in peril will be seen as not
significant - or desperate."
Landrieu finished one point ahead of Cassidy in the Nov. 4
open primary, with Tea Party-backed Republican Rob Maness, who
won 14 percent, having since backed Cassidy for the Dec. 6
runoff.
With Republicans set to take control of the Senate in
January after gains in the midterm elections, Landrieu will
relinquish her post as chairwoman of the Senate Energy and
Natural Resources Committee regardless of her re-election.
But having made her clout and support for the oil and gas
industry key to her campaign, Landrieu is banking on showcasing
her ability to secure a vote on the bill approving the
TransCanada Corp project delivering Canadian oil sands
crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
"She's been beating this drum, but she couldn't get
leadership to allow a vote," said Dane Strother, a Democratic
media consultant. "Now there's an opening and now she'll get it
done."
Her late push on the pipeline, however, risks backfiring,
said John Couvillon, a Louisiana pollster working mostly for
Republicans.
"She is implicitly admitting that she had no clout because
she couldn't get this passed earlier," he said.
The impact of Landrieu's Keystone push on the runoff is also
blunted by Cassidy having responded to her announcement by
immediately introducing a nearly identical bill in the
Republican-controlled House, analysts said.
"Cassidy is going to be able to easily neutralize this by
saying it took her six years to do this," said Joshua Stockley,
a political scientist at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
"And he is going to get the same vote in the House."
Representatives for Landrieu and Cassidy did not immediately
respond to messages seeking comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Eric Beech)