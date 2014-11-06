Republican win in US Senate breathes life into patent legislation

| WASHINGTON
A Republican takeover of the
U.S. Senate has brightened prospects for an effort to fight
frivolous patent litigation, although the path to success is far
from clear, sources close to the lobbying effort said on
Wednesday.
The House of Representatives easily passed a bill in
December to cut down on abusive litigation brought by patent
assertion entities, or "patent trolls": companies that buy or
license patents, then aggressively pursue licensing fees or file
infringement lawsuits.
That legislation, backed by technology companies like Cisco
Systems Inc and Google Inc, stalled in the
Senate amid opposition from drug companies and, crucially, lack
of backing from Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.
A centerpiece of the effort was a provision that encouraged
judges hearing patent cases to award fees to the winners of
infringement lawsuits.
Staffers have already begun work on a patent bill, which is
widely expected to get backing from Iowa Senator Charles
Grassley, who is in line to chair the Senate Judiciary
Committee. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, expected to
replace Reid as majority leader, will likely allow the full
Senate to vote on it, said sources familiar with efforts to
revive the bill, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Lobbyists supporting patent reform said that, with the shift
to McConnell in the majority leader's office, a reform bill
could become law within nine months to a year.
"We have a pretty high probability that there's going to be
action on this," said David French, a lobbyist for the National
Retail Federation. "I honestly have a hard time seeing anything
that could stop it." Some of the group's members have been sued
for infringing on patents on equipment they had purchased.
The bill's opponents, however, noted the difficulty in
getting much at all through the deliberative Senate. "The
Republicans still need 60 votes to pass a bill," said one tech
industry insider, who opposes the legislation in its current
form and spoke on condition that he not be further identified.
Tech companies and others want changes such as making it
easier for judges to require that the loser of an infringement
lawsuit pay the winner's fees, and allowing a manufacturer to
step in to defend customers accused of infringement by a patent
assertion entity.
Congressional staffers have already begun working on the
bills, according to two lobbyists, who spoke privately to
protect business relationships.
Last year, the White House urged lawmakers to take steps to
curb abusive patent lawsuits, which have skyrocketed in recent
years but have finally shown signs of tapering off.
New federal patent lawsuits filed in September, the most
recent figures available, were down 40 percent from the previous
year, to 329 cases, according to data from Lex Machina, a legal
analytics database.
The decline has been linked to a Supreme Court ruling in
June that made it easier to quash software patents and the
delayed effect of 2011 reforms that gave defendants new tools to
fight lawsuits.
