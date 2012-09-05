版本:
Belgian bomb squad checks suspect vehicles near U.S. embassy

BRUSSELS, Sept 5 Bomb disposal experts were investigating two suspect vehicles containing gas bottles near the U.S. embassy in central Brussels on Wednesday, a Belgian Defence Ministry spokesman said.

"As far as I know there are two suspect vehicles, one close to the American embassy and one close to the Belgian Defence Ministry," ministry spokesman Didier De Weerdt said. "Apparently there are gas bottles inside the vehicles."

He said several buildings had been evacuated between the embassy and the ministry and a bomb disposal squad was assessing the vehicles. Police closed several of the main routes through the district and out of the city centre.

