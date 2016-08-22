REFILE-U.S. appeals court strikes down Ernst & Young class action waiver

(Adds missing word in paragraph 5)
By Robert Iafolla
Aug 22 Ernst & Young LLP cannot
require its employees to give up their rights to pursue
work-related claims together, a federal appeals court ruled on
Monday, giving a major boost to the U.S. National Labor
Relations Board's campaign against so-called class action
waivers.
Companies have increasingly included provisions in
employment contracts forcing workers to arbitrate claims
individually as a way to avoid the cost of litigating class
actions.
The NLRB has struck down such requirements imposed by dozens
of companies, including American Express Co, Citigroup
Inc and Domino's Pizza Inc.
With its 2-1 ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in San Francisco became the second appellate court to sign off
on the NLRB's position that federal labor law prohibits
workers' arbitration agreements from including class action
waivers.
But two appellate courts previously rejected the NLRB's
view, making it likely that the U.S. Supreme Court will
eventually rule on the enforceability of such waivers.
The lawyers for Ernst & Young and the plaintiffs were not
immediately available for comment.
Judge Sidney Thomas, chief of the 9th circuit, said Ernst &
Young's arbitration agreement violated the National Labor
Relations Act by making workers arbitrate work-related claims as
individuals in separate proceedings. The law guarantees workers'
rights to act together, he said.
Former Ernst & Young employees Stephen Morris and Kelly
McDaniel had claimed in a proposed class action that Ernst &
Young did not pay them overtime as required by federal and
California law.
Ernst & Young, a London-based professional services
provider, argued the Federal Arbitration Act, a 90-year-old law
that says courts cannot disfavor arbitration, trumps the
National Labor Relations Act and entitles it to enforce its
employment contract requiring Morris and McDaniel to pursue
their claims individually in arbitration.
Thomas said in Monday's opinion that those two federal laws
are not in conflict. The case is not about whether the claims
should be heard in court or arbitration, but about a contract
that is fatally flawed because it would deny workers their
rights to act as a group.
"The same infirmity would exist if the contract required
disputes to be resolved through casting lots, coin toss, duel,
trial by ordeal or any other dispute resolution mechanism, if
the contract limited resolution to that mechanism and required
separate individual proceedings," Thomas said.
In dissent, Circuit Judge Sandra Ikuta said workers could
still exercise their right to act collectively in individual
arbitration by hiring the same lawyers and sharing resources.
The case is Morris v. Ernst & Young, 9th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals, No. 13-16599.
(Reporting by Robert Iafolla; editing by Alexia Garamfalvi)