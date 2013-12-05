Fast-food workers walk off jobs, rally for higher minimum wage

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 5 Fast-food workers in hundreds of
cities across the United States kicked off a day of strikes and
rallies on Thursday to demand a higher minimum wage. The largest
job actions were expected in New York and Washington, organizers
said.
Workers want the federal minimum wage raised to $15 from
$7.25, saying the current rate is not enough to live on. Critics
counter that doubling the minimum wage would cost jobs, forcing
employers to cut back on the number of workers.
In New York City, where some 57,000 fast-food workers earn
an average of $8.89 an hour, protesters were picketing at one
McDonald's restaurant shortly after dawn on Thursday.
In Washington, federal contract workers at the McDonald's
inside the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum walked
off the job, and about 150 people assembled to picket outside
the building.
"While McDonald's rakes in tons of money from its contract
with the federal government, I have to walk to work because I
can't even afford the bus fare," Alexis Vasquez said in a
statement issued by organizers of the Smithsonian's McDonald's
workers.
Thursday's demonstrations come after protests held on Black
Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, by Walmart workers at about
1,500 U.S. stores. There were also strikes by fast-food workers
in dozens of cities in August.
Fast-food workers say that today's minimum wage is not
adjusted to inflation, as Congress has done since the first
minimum wage was set in 1938.
They say they are forced to rely on federal aid to support
themselves and their families.
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau and public benefit programs
show 52 percent of fast-food cooks, cashiers and other staff
relied on at least one form of public assistance, such as
Medicaid, food stamps or the Earned Income Tax Credit program,
between 2007 and 2011, according to researchers at the
University of California-Berkeley and the University of
Illinois.
Some economists also argue that increasing the minimum wage
could help stimulate the U.S. consumer economy because workers
would have more money to spend.