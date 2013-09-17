UPDATE 2-Obama to extend wage law to cover 2 mln home care aides

* Announcement made by newly installed Labor Secretary Perez
* AFL-CIO chief praises expansion of labor protections
* Republicans had criticized proposal over hours, costs
By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The Obama administration
said on Tuesday it will extend the protection of U.S. minimum
wage and overtime law to almost two million home health workers
who assist the elderly and disabled, setting an assertive tone
for the new U.S. labor secretary.
Sworn in only two weeks ago, Thomas Perez said in a
statement that home health workers provide "vital services."
"Today we are taking an important step toward guaranteeing
that these professionals receive the wage protections they
deserve while protecting the right of individuals to live at
home," he said.
Under a new rule, the department said home health workers,
personal care aides and certified nursing assistants will be
brought under the coverage of the Fair Labor Standards Act
starting in January 2015.
The department began moving toward adoption of a final rule
along these lines almost two years ago, but its announcement was
the first substantive policy pronouncement by Perez, who endured
a contentious confirmation process in the U.S. Senate.
The Labor Department estimated that in the United States
there are 1.9 million home-based "direct care" workers, who are
typically employed by healthcare agencies. Their median pay in
2010 was $9.70 per hour, or about $20,000 per year.
About 90 percent of them are women and nearly half are
minorities. The federal minimum wage is $7.75 per hour.
The Labor Department in December 2011 proposed revising the
definition of "companionship services," which are exempt from
federal minimum wage and overtime protections, to exclude home
health workers.
The proposed rule followed a 2007 U.S. Supreme Court
decision in a case brought by Evelyn Coke, a home health worker
in Queens, New York. The justices determined that the Labor
Department's exemption of so-called companionship workers from
the federal wage law included health workers like Coke.
When the department responded to the ruling and moved to
redefine companionship care, congressional Republicans warned it
would result in workers getting fewer hours and make it too
costly for patients to remain at home.
Perez said in a conference call with reporters that these
concerns were not borne out by outcomes in states that have
already extended their wage-and-hour laws to direct-care workers
in homes.
Twenty-one states and the District of Columbia extend state
minimum wage laws to home health workers. Fifteen of those also
grant such workers overtime benefits.
It is "unfair" to lump these professionals into a category
intended for "teenage babysitters," Perez said on the call.
Workers who are employed directly by an individual or family
to provide "fellowship and protection," such as companionship in
a home setting, are exempt from the rule. Workers employed by an
individual or family to perform medical tasks will be covered.
Democratic lawmakers, advocates and labor leaders praised
the adoption of the final rule.
Henry Claypool, executive vice president of the American
Association of People With Disabilities, said it will address an
"institutional bias," and enable home workers to reach wage
parity with those performing the same tasks in medical centers
and other facilities.
The leader of the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of U.S.
labor unions that represents more than 13 million workers, said
after Tuesday's announcement that workers like Coke should be
covered by the country's "most basic labor standards."
"Congress intended that these hard-working individuals,
whose labor is often physically and emotionally demanding, have
the protection of our nation's most basic labor standards,"
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said in a statement.