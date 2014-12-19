U.S. NLRB issues labor violations complaints against McDonald's

Dec 19 A lawyer from the U.S. National Labor
Relations Board on Friday filed complaints against McDonald's
Corp and its franchisees for alleged labor violations.
NLRB General Counsel Richard Griffin filed 13 complaints
against the company and its franchisees from New York to Los
Angeles, the board said.
The complaints claim the franchisees illegally fired or
intimidated workers for engaging in union organizing and
protests.
The complaints will be considered by administrative law
judges in March 2015.
They follow Griffin's announcement in July that McDonald's
and its franchises would be treated as joint employers in the
cases, meaning the company can be held liable for labor
violations.
(Reporting by Noeleen Walder)