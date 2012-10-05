Expected US temp hiring lifts staffing company shares

* More than 137,000 temp jobs have been added in 2012
* Businesses hiring part timers, who tend to be temps
* Wariness of hiring full-timers ahead of "fiscal cliff"
By Lynn Adler
Oct 5 Businesses wary about the U.S.
presidential election and the outlook for fiscal policy will
probably hire temporary workers in the fourth quarter rather
than full timers, a view that lifted staffing company shares on
Friday.
A surprise drop in the U.S. unemployment rate to a near
four-year low of 7.8 percent and creation of 114,000 jobs in
September, along with improving consumer confidence, suggested
that employers are filling more jobs, analysts said.
Though the temporary help services category showed a decline
of 2,000 in the month, analysts noted a 582,000 jump in the
number of Americans who want full-time jobs but are working part
time. That shows businesses are reluctant to commit to permanent
hires, they said.
The September decline in temp hiring was small, considering
that more than 137,000 temp jobs have been added this year.
"Businesses are hiring part-time workers, and many of these
are indeed temporary because companies do not have any long-term
commitments nor do employees in many cases have an intention of
staying long-term," said Sung Won Sohn, economics professor at
California State University Channel Islands in Camarillo,
California.
At midday Friday, staffing shares mostly outperformed the
broader stock market.
TrueBlue Inc, which specializes in blue-collar
staffing, jumped 1.4 percent to $16.30. Kelly Services Inc
rose 1.8 percent to $12.95, Kforce Inc rose 2
percent to $11.80 and Robert Half International added
0.8 percent to $26.46. All outperformed the S&P 500 stock index,
which was up about 0.2 percent.
Manpower Inc shares were unchanged at $36.94.
In European trading, Randstad Holding NV, Adecco SA
and Michael Page International Plc closed up
2.4 percent, 2.5 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.
A sub-8 percent unemployment rate will stoke consumer
confidence and boost staffing needs, analysts said.
"As payroll hiring increases, temp hiring will increase as
well, and it will probably still have a bit of an outsized
increase simply because of the uncertainties on taxes and the
fiscal cliff," said Steve Blitz, senior economist of ITG
Investment Research.
The fiscal cliff refers to the year-end deadline for about
$500 billion in expiring U.S. tax cuts and automatic spending
cuts set for next year unless Congress can compromise over
lowering the budget deficit.
"People will want to take on labor to reflect the increased
demand, but they don't necessarily want to take on labor and the
related benefit and severance costs if the worst comes to pass,"
Blitz added.
But many Americans have stopped looking for work or are
underemployed, and likely will remain so for some time.
"Why CEOs and executives are almost frozen is that there is
a lot of guesswork as to what taxes are going to look like, what
regulations are going to look like, what healthcare costs are
going to be," said Steven Raz, partner with Cornerstone Search
Group in Parsippany, New Jersey, which specializes in recruiting
for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.
Raz said at least 70 percent of the executives he deals with
that would be adding permanent jobs are not optimistic because
of the lack of clarity on taxes and other regulations.
"Half of all college graduates are sitting on their parents'
couches, millions and millions of Americans are just out of
work, and the duration of time people are on unemployment has
been ticking up," he said.
Chad Oakley, president of executive recruiting firm Charles
Aris Inc in Greensboro, North Carolina, said the United States
employment market is a tale of two recoveries.
Potential employees with a four-year or advanced degree in
the sciences, math and engineer can have their pick of jobs, he
said.
However, "with lesser educated employees, we believe the
vast majority of those individuals will be perennially
under-employed," he said. "They may find a job, but their best
jobs happened in the past."