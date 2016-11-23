Jury awards Wal-Mart truck drivers $55 million in backpay

Nov 23 A California federal jury on Wednesday
handed down a $55 million verdict against Wal-Mart Stores Inc
for failing to pay about 850 of its truck drivers all of
the compensation to which they were entitled.
The jury held that Wal-Mart owed the drivers backpay for
conducting pre- and post-trip inspections, mandatory rest breaks
and layovers between trips, but not for other tasks, such as
fueling and washing trucks.
Current and former Wal-Mart truck drivers in California sued
the company in 2008, claiming a plan that compensated drivers by
mileage and activity rather than hours worked violated state
law. Wal-Mart dropped the plan in 2015.
U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco
previously ruled that Wal-Mart violated California law for not
paying its truck drivers minimum wage for all work performed.
Illston left the determination of damages for trial.
Illston could double the jury award if she finds that
Wal-Mart acted willfully.
Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove said the company disagrees
with the verdict.
"We strongly believe that our truck drivers are paid in
compliance with California law and often in excess of what
California law requires," Hargrove said, noting that its
drivers' average earnings range from $80,000 to more than
$100,000 per year.
He said the company will be filing post-trial motions and is
likely to appeal the verdict.
An attorney for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
The case is Ridgeway v. Wal-Mart Stores, U.S. District Court
for the Northern District of California, No. 08-05221.
(Reporting by Robert Iafolla; Editing by Chris Reese)