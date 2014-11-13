UPDATE 1-Green groups sue for fresh review of U.S. sands pipeline plan

(Adds Enbridge comment in last paragraph)
WASHINGTON Nov 12 The U.S. State Department
must halt plans to expand an oil sands pipeline route from
Canada to Wisconsin until possible environmental harm has been
closely studied, several green groups said in a lawsuit filed on
Wednesday.
An Enbridge Inc proposal for its Line 3 pipeline
from Alberta to Wisconsin is part of a $7.5 billion upgrade on
its system that would help oil sands producers in Western Canada
reach refineries in the Gulf Coast and elsewhere.
Such cross-border projects typically require State
Department approval, but officials told the company in June that
the most thorough review is not needed in the case of this
expansion plan.
A federal court should halt the project until there has been
"a review of the pipeline's environmental impacts," according to
the suit, which was filed in federal court in Minneapolis by
eight activists groups, including Sierra Club and Center for
Biological Diversity.
Green groups want a thorough review akin to the ongoing,
years-long State Department examination of the Keystone XL
pipeline proposal - a project that would carry as much as
830,000 barrels per day of oil sands crude per day and which has
become a political lightning rod.
"Enbridge believes that the State Department has acted
lawfully," said a representative for Enbridge, Canada's largest
pipeline operator.
