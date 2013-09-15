Wall Street trading in US fuel credits hurting consumers -NYT

Sept 15 Wall Street banks, including JPMorgan
, have engaged in speculative trading and stockpiled U.S.
renewable fuel credits turning a federal environmental program
into a profit stream, The New York Times reported on Sunday.
A JPMorgan trader pressed the bank to buy all the Renewable
Identification Numbers (RINs) it could, The Times said citing an
unnamed industry executive. Prices for the credits spiked by as
much as 20-fold between January and mid-summer.
With the supply of available RINs growing tighter, JPMorgan
offered to sell hundreds of millions fuel credits to refiners
this year, The Times reported.
JPMorgan's role and that of other banks in the RINs market
has hurt U.S. refineries that often acquire RINs to avoid stiff
penalties from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA),
The Times reported, adding that the moves have likely
contributed to higher gasoline prices at the pump.
U.S. refiners and gasoline importers must generate or buy
RINs to comply with EPA rules requiring they blend growing
quantities of ethanol into gasoline supplies. RINs prices spiked
from 7 cents in January to a high of $1.43 this summer, before
retreating to 60 cents, the newspaper said.
The price spike has saddled U.S. refineries with huge bills
and refiners have passed along the higher costs to consumers,
the report said.
Independent refiner Valero Corp estimated that its
cost to acquire RINs would skyrocket to $800 million, The Times
reported.
A spokesman for JP Morgan in an email to Reuters said, "The
fact of the matter is, we simply do not trade RINs, nor do we
carry an inventory other than a marginal amount for compliance
purposes.
"From time to time, we offer to purchase RINs on behalf of
clients who need to fulfill their EPA-mandated obligations, but
our activity is so limited that the last time we assisted a
client in the market was over a year ago," the spokesman said.