UPDATE 1-White House: no change to U.S. ban on crude oil exports

WASHINGTON, June 25 The White House said on
Wednesday there had been no change to the U.S. ban on exports of
crude oil, clarifying reports about a decision by the Commerce
Department on exports of a type of ultra-light oil that roiled
oil markets.
Commerce Department officials told two companies that
processing the oil, known as condensate, through a stabilizer
was sufficient to qualify it as a refined product, eligible for
export without a license.
The United States has long banned exports of crude oil, but
producers have been lobbing Congress to lift that ban now that
domestic oil production is booming.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest, responding to a question
at a regular news briefing, told reporters there has been "some
misunderstanding" about the implications of the Commerce
Department decision.
"The fact is there has been no change to our policy on crude
oil exports," Earnest said, reiterating comments made by the
Commerce Department on Tuesday evening
"As the Commerce Department has said, oil that goes through
a process to become a petroleum product is no longer considered
crude oil," he said. "Petroleum products can be exported without
a license only in very limited circumstances."
