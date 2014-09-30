版本:
U.S. FERC approves Dominion's Cove Point LNG export facility

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 U.S. federal regulators on Monday approved construction of Dominion Resources Inc's liquefied natural gas export project in Cove Point, Maryland.

Cove Point is the fourth U.S. LNG export project to get the green light to begin construction from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as the United States looks to export more of its natural gas bounty. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Eric Walsh)
