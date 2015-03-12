Exide to close Calif. battery recycling plant to avoid prosecution

WASHINGTON, March 12 Exide Technologies
has agreed to shutter its lead-acid battery recycling
facility in Vernon, California, to avoid criminal prosecution
for illegal storage of hazardous waste.
As part of the agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office in
California, which was made public on Thursday, Exide will
"immediately and permanently cease operations" at the plant.
Exide admitted to storing lead-contaminated hazardous waste
inside leaking van trailers on a number of occasions over the
past two decades, the Justice Department said.
The company will also demolish the facility and clean up any
groundwater contamination, according to the agreement.
Exide Technologies has operated the recycling plant since
2000, but the facility has been in use since 1922.
