UPDATE 1-Obama taps Ron Binz to lead energy regulatory body

By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON, June 27 President Barack Obama has
tapped renewable energy advocate Ron Binz as chairman of the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the agency that has made
headlines in the past year with tough enforcement actions
against Wall Street banks.
Binz, a Democrat, was named as a commissioner of the
regulator and if confirmed by the U.S. Senate would be
designated as chairman, the White House said. He would succeed
Jon Wellinghoff, who announced his resignation in May.
Binz was chairman of the Colorado Public Utilities
Commission from 2007 to 2011, and now runs Public Policy
Consulting, a regulatory consulting practice.
He is also a policy advisor with the Center for the New
Energy Economy at Colorado State University, a privately funded
initiative to support clean energy. He is a former president of
the Competition Policy Institute, a non-profit group devoted to
boosting competition in energy and telecommunications markets.
Binz's time at the Colorado commission was marked by battles
with Republican state legislators and mining interests when the
commission encouraged the state's largest utility to close
coal-fired plants near Denver.
The Colorado Mining Association, an industry group, clashed
with Binz in 2010 over what it termed the appearance of bias in
the commission's treatment of coal plants and efforts to promote
new plants that would run on natural gas.
FERC, which has about 1,500 employees, regulates elements of
the U.S. natural gas, electricity, oil and hydropower
industries.
In recent years the agency has engineered a massive
expansion of its enforcement operations that followed the
passage of sweeping energy legislation passed in 2005.
FERC's enforcement division has about 200 staff, up from
about 20 a decade ago, including many lawyers and former traders
with deep knowledge of power markets. It is led by Norman Bay, a
former U.S. district attorney from New Mexico, and other
law-enforcement heavyweights.
Over the past year the regulator has flexed its new muscles
with a series of headline-grabbing fines and investigations
against large banks.
The actions include a proposed record $470 million fine for
British bank Barclays for alleged manipulation of the
electricity market.
FERC also imposed a temporary ban on JPMorgan Chase & Co's
energy trading arm from part of the domestic power
market.
Binz's selection was praised by the Public Service
Enterprise Group, a New Jersey electric generation company, for
opening FERC up to "thoughtful consideration of emerging
opportunities."