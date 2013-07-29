UPDATE 2-U.S. says JP Morgan manipulated market; settlement seen

* Regulator says found eight instances of gaming market
* Notice brings some details of investigation to light
* Settlement announcement expected on Tuesday, sources
WASHINGTON, July 29 The U.S. power regulator
outlined its case of market manipulation against JPMorgan Chase
& Co on Monday as industry sources said a final
settlement on the issue should come on Tuesday.
Traders used improper bidding tactics in California and the
Midwest to boost profits, officials said in a statement that
brought to light some details of an extensive investigation.
Reports of that probe have circulated for months and a deal
with the regulator could put an end to a distraction for
JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) staff
has found "eight manipulative bidding strategies" used by a JPM
affiliate in 2010 and 2011, the regulator said.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
Two industry sources said a settlement over the trades could
come as early as mid-morning on Tuesday. The bank is expected to
pay around $400 million to end the investigation and the
settlement could include other payments, according to reports
and an industry source.
Monday's regulatory move did not contain any mention of
specific traders or commodities chief Blythe Masters, who had
been mentioned in media reports as having been singled out by
investigators.
The FERC action is a reminder of the tougher regulatory
environment commodity traders are facing, particularly banks,
which have been under intensifying public and political pressure
over their ownership of things such as metals warehouses and
power plants.
JPMorgan announced abruptly on Friday that it was quitting
the physical commodity markets, seeking a buyer or partner to
take over an operation that includes ownership of three power
plants, as well as a handful of large tolling agreements.
For a FACTBOX on JPMorgan's power deals:
The alleged violations in Monday's letter offered little new
insight into the bank's trading, as most of the details had
already been laid out in previous FERC filings.
If there is a settlement, JPMorgan would close the book on a
probe that dates back more than two years when California's
power grid operator noticed the bank was using an "abusive"
trading strategy that effectively forced the grid to pay for
plants to sit idle, ultimately adding to costs.
The FERC has been particularly active this month. The
regulator approved a $470 million penalty against British bank
Barclays Plc and four of its traders for manipulating
California power markets. Barclays said it would fight the fine
in court.
For JPMorgan, a deal would also allow CEO Jamie Dimon to
make good on his promise to resolve multiple government
investigations and regulatory run-ins over the past year. The
bank, which is the biggest in the United States by assets, is
under pressure in Washington for its size and for its $6.2
billion "London Whale" loss on derivatives trades last year.