Keystone XL oil pipeline bill moves to full U.S. House

WASHINGTON May 16 The full U.S. House of
Representatives will soon begin debate on a bill to approve the
Canada-to-Nebraska Keystone XL oil pipeline, a lawmaker said on
Thursday after his panel advanced the measure.
The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure
voted 33 to 24 on Thursday to send the bill, known as the
Northern Route Approval Act, to the full chamber. The move was
expected as two panels in the Republican-led House had already
advanced the bill to speed approval of TransCanada Corp's
project, expected to cost at least $5.3 billion.
Committee chairman Bill Shuster, said on Thursday he
expected the House to debate the bill soon. "I don't know the
timing on it, I believe maybe next week," he told reporters
after his panel voted to send the measure to the full House.
Even if passed by the House, the bill faces an uphill battle
as it would have to pass the Senate with enough votes to
overcome a veto by President Barack Obama.
Backers of the bill had said in March they expected the
House to vote on the bill before the May 27 Memorial Day
holiday.
Keystone XL would help link Alberta's oil sands with
refineries in Texas.
The project has become a symbol of oil sands development for
environmentalists. They say the 830,000-barrels-per-day pipeline
would raise greenhouse gas emissions and lock the United States
into oil dependency for decades into the future.
Supporters of the pipeline say it would provide thousands of
construction jobs and boost North American oil security.
The U.S. State Department is reading more than one million
public comments on an environmental assessment of the project it
issued in March. TransCanada has been trying to get approval of
the line for more than four years and rerouted its path to avoid
sensitive ecological regions in Nebraska.
The State Department is responsible for deciding whether
Keystone will get a so-called presidential permit because it
would cross the national border. Obama is expected to weigh in
heavily on the final decision expected late his year or early
next.
The bill in the House would take that decision from the
administration. Lawyers at the non-partisan Congressional
Research Service wrote a report last year that said Congress
would likely be within its Constitutional authority if it chose
to force approval.
Similar legislation was unveiled in March in the Senate, but
it is uncertain when it would come up for a vote.
A southern leg of the pipeline from Texas to Oklahoma, which
did not need a presidential permit, is more than halfway built.