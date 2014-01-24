Republican Senators urge Obama to move on Keystone XL pipeline

WASHINGTON Jan 24 All 45 Republican U.S.
Senators urged President Barack Obama on Friday to end delays
and approve the northern leg of the Keystone XL pipeline that
would connect Canada's tar sands with refiners at the Gulf of
Mexico.
The letter was timed ahead of the president's annual State
of the Union speech on Tuesday, although it is unknown if Obama
will make a reference to Keystone.
"Given the length of time your administration has studied
the Keystone XL pipeline and the public's overwhelming support
for it, you should not further delay a decision to issue a
Presidential permit," the senators wrote to Obama in an effort
led by John Hoeven of North Dakota and John Barrasso of Wyoming.
First proposed in 2008, TransCanada Corp's
pipeline is currently awaiting a final environmental impact
statement (EIS) from the U.S. State Department, which is
involved in the process because the pipeline crosses a national
border.
That report was thought likely to have been released in late
2013, although there was no firm deadline. The impact statement
will trigger several more steps on the path to an approval or
rejection of Keystone.
"We, therefore, request that you issue the final EIS and
Presidential permit approving the pipeline as soon as possible
and tell us when we can expect your decision," the senators
wrote.
The lawmakers noted that Obama told Senate Republicans in
March that a decision on Keystone would be made before the end
of 2013.
"We are well into 2014 and you still have not made a
decision," they said.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said he was unaware of the
conversation with the president that the senators cited, and he
noted that the State Department was driving the process.
The 1,200 mile (1,930-km) pipeline would carry some 830,000
barrels a day from the Alberta tar sands to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The southern leg of the pipeline, from the Gulf to a storage hub
in Cushing, Oklahoma, started operations this week.
"We need a safe and efficient system to transport crude oil
in this country. The Keystone XL pipeline is a vital piece of
the puzzle," the senators wrote.
Secretary of State John Kerry on Jan. 17 offered no
timetable for a decision on Keystone, but said he hoped an
analysis of the thousands of public comments on its
environmental impact would be done "soon."