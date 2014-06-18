版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 19日 星期四 00:11 BJT

U.S. Senate panel advances bill to force Keystone pipeline approval

WASHINGTON, June 18 The U.S. Senate Energy Committee on Wednesday voted 12-10 to advance a bill that would force approval of TransCanada's proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Prospects for the legislation in the full Senate are uncertain. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Susan Heavey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐