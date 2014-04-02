Key senator says U.S. office can lift part of oil export ban

| WASHINGTON, April 2
WASHINGTON, April 2 A U.S. government office has
the power to approve exports of an abundant type of petroleum
and help energy companies begin to partially bypass a 40-year
ban on crude exports, according to a report released on Tuesday
by Lisa Murkowski, the top Republican on the Senate Energy and
Natural Resources Committee.
The ban on crude exports the government put in place after
the Arab oil embargo of the 1970s includes a prohibition on
exports of unprocessed condensate, a light petroleum that
appears in oil reservoirs as a gas, but condenses to a liquid
when it leaves the well.
The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), an office of the
Department of Commerce, can simply modernize its definition of
crude to exclude the condensates from the ban, according to the
report called "License to Trade: Commerce Department Authority
to Allow Condensate Exports." BIS has changed definitions of
other types of petroleum for decades, it said.
"The definition of crude oil could simply be updated,
aligning the regulatory architecture with the new supply mix
made possible by technological advances," the report said.
"The Commerce Department has often modified its regulations
without either congressional intervention or presidential
finding, during both Republican and Democratic administrations,"
it said.
Thanks to advanced techniques, including horizontal drilling
and hydraulic fracturing, the United States is suddenly one of
the world's top three oil producers, along with Russia and Saudi
Arabia, a development energy experts did not think was possible
a few years ago.
U.S. energy trade will be debated at a hearing by a panel of
the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs on
Tuesday at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). Murkowski and experts from the
energy industry, a think tank, and academia are slated to
testify at the hearing.
Supporters of lifting the crude export ban, such as Harold
Hamm, the CEO of energy company Continental Resources Inc.
, have said it would add domestic jobs and strengthen oil
security abroad. U.S. crude exports could help counter
aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hamm testified
last week in the House.
If condensate exports were allowed, it would be a small but
important first step in opening U.S. oil sales to global
markets. Exports of refined products like gasoline and diesel
are already allowed. Condensate exports could reach between
100,000 and 300,000 barrels per day if the BIS grants licenses,
Citigroup analysts said in a recent research note.
Lifting the ban on shipping unprocessed condensate overseas
could help big producers like Apache Corp or EOG
Resources Inc.
While pressure is building on President Barack Obama to lift
the wider ban on crude shipments, few analysts think an outright
reversal will come anytime soon.
The United States still imports much of its oil, so it could
be a few years before it has so much that most companies will
need to find new markets. And no major legislation to lift a ban
exists, in part because few lawmakers in an election year want
to support a measure that could be blamed for raising motor fuel
prices.
A wholesale lifting of the ban could also raise the ire of
environmentalists opposed to domestic drilling and emissions
associated with crude.
Deborah Gordon, an energy and climate expert at the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, will tell the House
panel that the big question is not whether to lift the ban, but
rather how the United States can balance the economy, energy
security and global warming impacts of the new U.S. oil bounty.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Matt Driskill)