UPDATE 1-Obama to issue new offshore drilling rules on Thursday -source

April 13 The Obama administration will announce
Thursday safety regulations for offshore oil and natural gas
drilling to prevent the kind of explosion that happened six
years ago on a BP rig in the Gulf of Mexico, an official told
Reuters.
The Department of Interior will unveil the final version of
its well control regulations, which will require more stringent
design and operating procedures for well control equipment used
in offshore oil and gas operations, said the official, who is
close to the rulemaking process.
The agency first released the proposal last April to
coincide with the fifth anniversary of the deadly Deepwater
Horizon blowout and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.
The Macondo well blowout and the fire on the Deepwater
Horizon drilling rig on April 20, 2010 killed 11 workers.
BP agreed in October to pay more than $20 billion in fines
to resolve nearly all claims from the oil spill, marking the
largest corporate settlement of its kind in U.S. history
Last year, Interior Secretary Sally Jewell said the rule
would build on industry standards for blowout preventers and
reform well design, well control, casing, cementing and
real-time well monitoring.
