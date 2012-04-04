版本:
TABLE-U.S. refining capacity offline seen higher-IIR

April 2 U.S. oil refiners are expected to shut
1,488,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity for the week ending
April 6, up from 1,329,000 bpd in the week ended March 30, data
from research company IIR showed on Wednesday.	
    Here are IIR weekly figures (in thousand bpd):	
    	
Week Ending          Offline capacity	
04/13/2012             1241	
04/06/2012             1488	
03/30/2012             1329	
03/23/2012             1488	
03/16/2012             1496	
03/09/2012             1322	
03/02/2012             1185	
  	
    Note: Offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data
gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across
the country. The figure for the current week will be revised in
subsequent days as more information is available.  	
    Note: Offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data
iirteam@iirenergy.com

