TABLE-U.S. refining capacity offline seen down - IIR

May 30 U.S. oil refiners expect to have 423,000
barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline in the week ending
June 1, down from 604,000 bpd the week before, data from
research company IIR showed on Wednesday.
The firm expects offline capacity to fall further to 391,000
bpd in the week ending June 8.
Here are IIR weekly figures (in thousand bpd):
Week Ending Fri Cap Offline
06/08/2012 391
06/01/2012 423
05/25/2012 604
05/18/2012 717
05/11/2012 1121
05/04/2012 1170
04/27/2012 1187
Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy
data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners
across the country. The figure for the current week will be
revised in subsequent days as more information becomes
available.
For more information see www.iirenergy.com/ or contact at
iirteam@iirenergy.com