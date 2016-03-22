INSIGHT-Ride to the Bottom: US energy workers hit hard by company stock bets

| OKLAHOMA CITY, March 22
OKLAHOMA CITY, March 22 Nearly 15 years since
Enron's collapse decimated the retirement accounts of its
employees, hundreds of thousands of U.S. energy workers remain
precariously exposed to big, concentrated bets on company stock
in their 401(k) retirement plans.
The slide in oil prices to their lowest levels in over a
decade wiped out several billion dollars of retirement wealth in
the energy sector in the past year. The losses may prove
temporary for companies that successfully navigate the crisis,
but tens of thousands of employees of struggling firms may see
much of their nest eggs gone for good.
In Oklahoma and Texas, workers are delaying retirement
plans, surrendering trucks, cars and land in personal bankruptcy
cases, or just praying oil prices will recover.
"I just didn't see it coming," said John Thompson, 57, who
was laid off in February from Oklahoma City-based SandRidge
Energy Inc. SandRidge shares, which peaked above $65
in 2008, are now worth 10 cents apiece. "Because of this, I'm
not retiring any time soon."
SandRidge did not return messages seeking comment.
Almost without exception energy company 401(k) plans offered
at least 10 different investment alternatives to company stock,
their plans show.
Yet company reports and interviews with more than 20 current
and former employees at independent energy firms show many
employees have not taken advantage of opportunities to switch
out of company shares.
Maureen Nelson, who retired from Chesapeake Energy Corp
in 2013, said she lost an estimated $100,000 as she
watched the company's shares plunge in value.
Inertia and a strong faith in company leadership played a
role in holding on to company stock, but so did company
policies.
Many energy firms continued to match employee contributions
with company stock, even as most large U.S. companies stopped
the practice after the Enron debacle, according to several
corporate benefits consultants.
The energy industry followed the lead of heavyweights such
as Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, which for
years provided matching contributions in company stock in worker
401(k) retirement plans while also funding separate defined
benefit pension plans for them.
DOUBLE IMPACT
Smaller companies could not afford to do both, but they
typically matched employee contributions in stock. And energy
workers often plowed some or most of their own contributions
into company stock, benefits consultants said.
"It's not prudent investing," said Lou Harvey, chief
executive of Boston-based financial research firm Dalbar Inc.
"But employees tend to clamor for company stock."
Typically, workers at larger energy companies would have 20
percent to 60 percent of 401(k) assets in company stock,
according to a Reuters analysis of such holdings for more than
400,000 employees.
By contrast, the average U.S. 401(k) plan has about 7
percent of assets in company stock, according to Washington
D.C.-based Investment Company Institute.
At Chevron, more than 40,000 participants in its 401(k) plan
held $8.9 billion, or 47 percent of investment assets, in
company stock at the end of 2014, according to the latest annual
report. (Graphic:tmsnrt.rs/1RwkqYB)
Chevron stopped matching in company stock last year for
better diversification, spokeswoman Melissa Ritchie said. Exxon
stopped new stock contributions after 2006. Its shares still
accounted for $12.9 billion of the 401(k) plan's $22.3 billion
in assets in 2014. Exxon declined comment.
When Texas-based Enron filed for bankruptcy in 2001,
employees suffered a one-two punch - they lost their jobs and
much of their savings because nearly two-thirds of their
retirement assets were in Enron stock.
After Enron's collapse, companies successfully lobbied
Congress mostly against proposals to limit company stock
ownership in 401(k) plans, fearing billions of dollars of their
shares would be offloaded to meet the caps.
"Caps were a bridge too far for companies," said Sheila
Bair, former chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
and a U.S. Treasury official who worked on President George W.
Bush's 2002 task force on retirement security.
Still, publicly-traded companies have revamped their
retirement plans to make them more balanced, even imposing own
limits on company stock ownership, said Rob Austin, director of
retirement research at Aon Hewitt.
FOLLOW THE LEADER
Diversification has yet to reach much of the energy sector,
though. Oil and gas workers had more than $32 billion in company
stock in their 401(k) accounts, or about 38 percent of plan
assets for the 40 companies in the S&P 500 Energy Sector Index,
according to 2014 annual reports filed with the U.S. Department
of Labor. Since then, the index has lost 21 percent. Smaller
independents have been hit about twice as hard, on average.
With about a third of his 401(k) plan in company stock,
retired Chesapeake geologist Keith Rasmussen, 61, looks to sell
land he owns in Oklahoma and Idaho to shore up his depleted
retirement funds.
Chesapeake, once a shale boom darling, now trades 84 percent
below mid-2014 levels, hurt by heavy debt and prolonged slump in
natural gas prices. Nearly 8,000 participants in its 401(k) are
exposed to the reversal of fortune, holding 35 percent of the
plan's $615 million in assets in company stock at the end of
2014, according to the latest annual report.
Some current and former Chesapeake employees said their
decisions to hold onto stock were based partly on their
reverence for Aubrey McClendon, its legendary former chief
executive, who died in a car crash in early March
"You could be the biggest skeptic in the world, and you
listen to him in a room for 30 minutes, and you're ready to hand
him all your money," said Ginni Kennedy, 58, who retired from
her engineering job at Chesapeake in 2013. "I had faith that
he'd continue to be able to pull those rabbits out of his hat."
Chesapeake, which declined to comment, stopped matching in
company stock last year.
Many workers are now paying a heavy price for failing to
heed warnings about concentration risk.
"Our bankruptcy work has quadrupled over the past six
months," said Roger Ediger, an Enid, Oklahoma lawyer who handles
personal bankruptcy cases. "Most of them are energy related."
A U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2014 underscored the risk
of offering company shares in 401(k) plans. Its decision made
clear that company stock was not automatically a prudent
investment.
The ruling also highlighted the potential conflicts of
interest for companies in their role as fiduciary of 401(k)
plans.
"It was a wake-up call to companies," said Bill Ryan, chief
fiduciary officer at Evercore Trust, the largest U.S.
third-party fiduciary.
At Fort Worth, Texas-based Quicksilver Resources Inc
, Evercore Trust took a rare step to block further
employee investment in the company's 401(k) plan in October
2014, as fiduciary for the stock plan. The move preserved some
value, but not much, given that by the time the stock fund was
liquidated company shares have already fallen to about 50 cents
from about $3.50 in 2014. Equity investors lost virtually
everything five months later when Quicksilver filed for
bankruptcy protection.
Bair, now a college president, said companies with heavy
stock concentrations in their 401(k)s should follow peers that
have caps in place to protect workers and avoid government
mandates.
"If we have another failure like Enron, government
regulation may be coming."
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin and Luc Cohen; Editing by Tomasz
Janowski)