Shell CEO says U.S. should export oil and embrace global markets

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 The head of energy company
Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday that U.S.
policymakers should lift the crude oil export ban because
allowing the shipments would make global energy system more
stable.
"Policy makers here in the U.S. should embrace a truly
liberalized diverse and global energy market," Shell CEO Ben van
Beurden told a conference on energy at Columbia University. U.S.
oil and natural gas exports "would reinforce the long term
future of North American energy production," significantly
improve the U.S. balance of trade, and "help to make the global
energy system much more stable," he said.
The United States has banned oil exports since the 1970s
Arab oil embargo, but pressure on the Obama administration and
on Congress to overturn the ban has risen amid the domestic
shale energy boom of the last several years. Washington has
approved several applications to export natural gas with the
first shipments expected next year.
