REFILE-W House taps Deutsche energy economist as advisor-source

* Sieminski began work at W. House this month

* White House had nominated Sieminski for EIA head

By Ayesha Rascoe

WASHINGTON, March 14 Veteran energy economist Adam Sieminski has taken a position as a White House advisor, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Sieminski, who had been Deutsche Bank's chief energy economist since 2005, began advising the White House's National Security Staff earlier this month, the source said.

The White House nominated Sieminski to head the Energy Information Administration in January. It's unclear how his new position will affect that nomination.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee was scheduled to consider Sieminski's selection for EIA head at a committee hearing on Wednesday, but that was postponed until March 20.

Sieminski was also a member of the National Petroleum Council, which advises Energy Secretary Steven Chu on energy policy.

Sieminski's new role comes as energy policy takes center stage in this year's election campaign, with the White House grappling with soaring oil prices and managing the nation's shale oil and gas boom.