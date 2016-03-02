U.S. hi-tech energy agency chief aims to outperform Tesla

| WASHINGTON, March 2
WASHINGTON, March 2 A wing of the U.S.
Department of Energy focused on breakthrough technologies may
soon give billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's most recent foray
into energy storage a run for its money, the unit's director
said.
Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, or ARPA-E, which
funds projects meant to transform energy markets, has made huge
strides over the last few years on next-generation batteries
that could make electric cars and renewable energy cheaper and
more accessible, Ellen Williams said in an interview this week.
The battery division of Musk's Tesla Motors turned
a profit in the fourth quarter, after the first shipments of its
rechargeable products helped to reduce losses from the company's
auto business. Its Powerwall batteries store energy that homes
and small businesses generate with solar panels. The Powerpack
model is designed for large commercial facilities.
Williams said her agency has helped kickstart a dozen
high-risk projects based on newer technologies that could soon
outperform Tesla batteries.
"What Musk has done that is creative and important is drive
the learning curve. He's decided to take an existing, pretty
powerful battery technology and start producing it on a very
large scale," she said.
"But it's not technology innovation in the sense of creating
new ways of doing it. We are pretty well convinced that some of
our technologies have the potential to be significantly better,"
Williams said.
Batteries are in a "Wild West" phase, said Colin Wessells,
chief executive of Alveo Energy, a San Francisco area startup
developing a high power, long lifecycle battery technology for
renewable energy and microgrids, or localized groupings of
energy providers.
Only five energy grid storage batteries have been
commercialized as researchers and budding entrepreneurs race to
bring new technologies to market, he noted.
Wessells, whose company has ARPA-E support, said huge
manufacturing advances will speed up the commercialization of
battery products.
"We are in a burst of innovation right now," he said at his
exhibition stand at the ARPA-E conference outside of Washington
this week. "Five years from now there will be a few technologies
out there that nobody saw coming."
ARPA-E is set to get a huge boost after the United States
and 19 other countries launched Mission Innovation at the United
Nations climate summit in Paris late last year. The governments
pledged to double spending on clean energy research and
development over the next five years. The United States will
boost its overall energy research and development budget to
$12.8 billion by 2021.
ARPA-E was launched in 2009 with a budget of $400 million
and a mandate to fund the most cutting edge technologies.
President Barack Obama's budget request for 2017 would increase
its allocation to $1 billion in five years.
"With that increased budget we can definitely make a
difference," said Williams.
STAYING FOCUSED
ARPA-E funds projects for three years at a time, focusing on
commercializing new and exciting ideas and training researchers
to pitch them in ways investors can understand.
This differs from traditional academic research, which tends
to take too long, Williams said, noting that scientists "always
focus on the next problem."
"What we do that is very different is we really set a target
to get something specific done in a specific period of time,"
she said.
Williams said ARPA-E aims to steer projects away from what
Microsoft Corp founder Bill Gates called a "valley of death" of
failures between the early promise of a new energy concept and
commercializing it into a viable technology that exists in the
clean energy sector.
Gates, who launched a multibillion-dollar clean energy
research initiative alongside Mission Innovation in Paris, said
last week the money that he and other entrepreneurs will invest
in clean energy R&D will "complement government research" to
deliver "energy miracles."
Some of these miracles may come out of ARPA-E supported labs
and workshops, Williams said.
Besides energy storage, ARPA-E's research projects include
using robots and drones to help develop more sustainable
sorghum-based biofuels, and using sensors to make heating and
air conditioning systems more energy efficient.
The agency has funded projects in all 50 states.
"These concepts are way out-there now, but in a few years
from now they may be the way things work," she said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; editing by Bruce Wallace and
Richard Chang)