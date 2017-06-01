UPDATE 2-U.S. regulators troubled by diesel fuel found in ETP Rover spill in Ohio

(Adds background, quotes from FERC and ETP)
By Scott DiSavino
June 1 U.S. federal energy regulatory
commissioners said they were "troubled" that Ohio found signs of
diesel fuel in drilling fluid samples near a spill that occurred
during Energy Transfer Partners' construction of the
Rover natural gas pipeline.
The April spill occurred while drilling under the Tuscarawas
River in Ohio and released about 2 million gallons (7.6 million
liters) of drilling fluid into a wetland.
In its application to build the $4.2 billion pipeline from
Pennsylvania to Ontario, ETP told the U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission (FERC) that its drilling fluid would be
composed of a "slurry made of nontoxic/non-hazardous bentonite
clay and water."
"We are troubled by the Tuscarawas River spill and
indications that diesel fuel is present in the drilling mud,"
FERC's acting Chairman Cheryl LaFleur and Commissioner Colette
Honorable said in a joint statement.
"Going forward, we expect that Rover will act consistently
with its commitments ... and will undertake the future actions
directed by Commission staff to mitigate the potential impacts
caused by any introduction of diesel fuel into its drilling mud,
however it might have occurred," the commissioners said.
ETP said in an email it was fully cooperating with FERC and
the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, noting "there is no
evidence that the source of the hydrocarbons is related to our
drilling activity."
ETP said it still expects the project to enter service in
two phases in late July and Nov. 1.
Several energy traders and analysts, however, have said an
order by FERC on May 10 order banning ETP from new horizontal
directional drilling after the Ohio spill could cause delays.
Earlier Thursday before FERC issued its letter, a group of
environmental organizations, including the Sierra Club, sent a
letter urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to stop
construction of the Rover project. The Army Corps, along with
FERC and other agencies, was involved in the approval of the
pipeline.
Rover, once finished, will have the ability to transport
3.25 billion cubic feet per day of gas, enough to supply about
15 million U.S. and Canadian homes.
ETP is best known as the operator of the Dakota Access crude
pipeline from North Dakota to Illinois, which is opposed by
environmentalists and the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. Dakota
Access entered service on Thursday.
The Ohio EPA, which found the diesel in the drilling fluid,
had fined ETP $431,000 in May to resolve numerous water and air
pollution violations during construction of Rover, including the
wetland spill.
