版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 2日 星期五 04:27 BJT

Ohio finds improper hydrocarbons in ETP Rover drilling fluid -FERC

June 1 U.S. federal energy regulators said Thursday that Ohio found petroleum hydrocarbon constituents, commonly found in diesel fuel, in drilling fluid samples near a spill that occurred during Energy Transfer Partners' construction of the Rover natural gas pipeline.

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said presence of petroleum hydrocarbons "suggests a violation of environmental condition No. 1" of the commission's Feb. 2 order approving construction of the pipeline from Pennsylvania to Ontario.

FERC said its staff continues to investigate the underlying reasons for the spill, environmental impacts and Rover environmental compliance oversight. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐