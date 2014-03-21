'Game of Thrones' screening draws throngs of fans to Brooklyn

| NEW YORK, March 21
NEW YORK, March 21 Spring may finally be in the
air, but the "Game of Thrones" fans who descended on New York's
Barclays Center on Thursday evening know different: winter is
coming.
The fourth season of HBO's increasingly popular medieval
fantasy-drama will premiere on April 6, but 7,000 people who
bought tickets to the Brooklyn event were treated to an advance
screening of the season's first episode, along with a brief
panel discussion with several cast members and author George
R.R. Martin, whose books form the basis for the television show.
The show's plot combines a long war between several noble
houses in Westeros, but with elements of magic and fantasy -
including dragons and the undead - in the mix.
"Winter is coming" is the motto of the Stark House, which
saw several of its members killed in the climax of the third
season that aired in the spring of 2013. That event, known
popularly as the "Red Wedding" among viewers, boosted interest
in a show already known for surprising audiences with the
unexpected demise of important characters.
Fans swarmed the arena for a chance to sit on the Iron
Throne, the king's seat in the fictional world of Westeros,
where the series takes place, see costumes used in the show, and
buy merchandise, including a recently released hip-hop album,
"Catch the Throne," inspired by the series. The rapper Common
appeared at the arena to perform his song "The Ladder," which
appears on the soundtrack.
The third season averaged 14.2 million viewers across all
viewing platforms, according to HBO parent Time Warner,
which makes it HBO's second-most-popular show of all time,
trailing only "The Sopranos."
With each season composed of just 10 episodes, it's been a
long wait since the previous season's shocking end. Many
attendees said they busied themselves with reading - or
re-reading - the books, or revisiting old episodes.
"I've been rereading, and then really keeping up with what's
going on with the show," said Jillian Tam, 21, who was in line
to take pictures on the Iron Throne.
Fans cited the show's ability to present nuanced characters
that fall along the moral spectrum, and whose biggest struggles
are often not with other-worldly creatures, but personal
relationships with family members.
"Out of a lot of shows and movies, there is a lot more in
the way of complex character-building," said Nadine Fentner, 23,
of Queens, New York. "You can't say a lot of them are totally
bad or totally good."
Fentner and her companions were among those who came
costumed as their favorite characters; the most popular costume
among fans seemed to be of Daenerys Targaryen, also known as the
"Mother of Dragons," who is played by Emilia Clarke and is on a
long journey to try to conquer Westeros.
The lines to sit on the thrones - there were four different
ones in the arena concourse - were so long that ushers started
cutting off the lines so fans would not miss the show.
One fan, Mike Ross, 37, of Hoboken, New Jersey, had earlier
decided not to wait in the lengthy queue, but instead found
himself the lucky winner of a full-size replica of the throne
itself when Martin announced his ticket seat during the
pre-show.
"I have no idea where I'm going to put it," he said. "We'll
make a little room for it."
