Exxon probe is unconstitutional, Republican prosecutors say

NEW YORK, April 20 A group of 11 Republican
state attorneys general are protesting an investigation into
whether Exxon Mobil Corp. violated consumer protection
laws when selling fossil fuel products, according to a court
filing.
Top prosecutors for Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana,
Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and
Wisconsin, all of whom are Republicans, filed a brief in U.S.
District Court in Manhattan supporting a lawsuit by Exxon to
halt a probe by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
Schneiderman and Healey, both Democrats, are looking at
whether the company violated consumer protection laws by selling
fossil fuels while failing to reveal information about the
effects of burning them on the global climate.
In their brief, the attorneys general said Healey and
Schneiderman were abusing their power and violating Exxon's
rights to free speech by "using law enforcement authority to
resolve a public policy debate" over whether carbon emissions
cause climate change, a debate they claim is not settled.
The brief cites a May 17, 2016, article in the conservative
magazine the National Review by Scott Pruitt, who at the time
was attorney general for Oklahoma and earlier this year was
appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the Environmental
Protection Agency, claiming "scientists continue to disagree
about the degree and extent of global warming and its connection
to the actions of mankind."
An overwhelming majority of scientists believe that carbon
dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels is a major
contributor to global climate change, triggering sea level rise,
droughts and more frequent violent storms. Pruitt said in a CNBC
interview on March 9 that he did not agree carbon dioxide
emissions were a "primary contributor" to climate change.
"The attorneys general have raised important constitutional
and legal issues in support of our position that the
investigations by New York and Massachusetts are politically
based and in bad faith," said Exxon spokesman Scott Silvestri,
adding that the probes were "an attempt to silence political
opponents who disagree on the appropriate policies to address
climate change."
In 2015, Schneiderman reached a settlement with Peabody
Energy after a similar probe of whether the coal company
appropriately conveyed its financial risks associated with
climate change. The company agreed to change language in its
public statements as part of the settlement.
"We will continue to pursue our fraud investigation under
New York law, despite attempts by Exxon and Big Oil's
beneficiaries to delay and distract from the serious issues at
hand," said Schneiderman's spokeswoman, Amy Spitalnick.
The case is Exxon Mobil Corporation v. Healy, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 17-cv-02301.
