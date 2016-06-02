Widely used U.S. farm chemical atrazine may threaten animals -EPA

| CHICAGO, June 2
CHICAGO, June 2 One of the most popular
herbicides in U.S. agriculture can be dangerous to animals and
fish and leaves behind worrisome residue levels, the
Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday in a draft
report that sparked outrage among farmers.
The agency's assessment of atrazine could lead to tighter
regulatory limits on the product, manufactured by Swiss-based
Syngenta AG. That could ultimately prevent farmers from
being able to use it to control weeds, according to agricultural
groups that blasted the report as flawed.
Atrazine is primarily used on corn, sorghum and sugarcane to
fight weeds and increase yields in the Midwest.
The EPA's review adds to a debate about the safety of
leading crop chemicals after a branch of the World Health
Organization said last year that the herbicide glyphosate was
"probably" able to cause cancer in humans.
The EPA said atrazine's effects exceeded its "levels of
concern" for chronic risk by 198 times for mammals and 62 times
for fish. The agency will accept comments on the preliminary
findings and consider whether to require label changes after it
publishes a final risk assessment.
The EPA republished the findings after it said it
inadvertently posted the same report, along with other related
documents, online this spring in an error that has sparked
criticism from U.S. lawmakers.
Syngenta, which is set to be acquired by Chinese state-owned
ChemChina, said atrazine is safe and that the EPA report
"contains numerous data and methodological errors and needs to
be corrected."
If the EPA's report is finalized as written, it could cause
label restrictions so severe that they would "effectively ban
the product from most uses," the Iowa Corn Growers Association
said.
"EPA's flawed atrazine report is stomping science into the
dirt and setting farmers up for significant economic hardship,"
said Gary Marshall, executive director of the Missouri Corn
Growers Association.
The U.S. House of Representatives' agriculture committee is
looking into EPA actions related to its multi-year review of
potential risks tied atrazine and glyphosate.
In April, the agency posted documents online, including a
report that said glyphosate was not likely to be carcinogenic to
humans. It later pulled them down.
The agency said it plans to release its draft cancer risk
assessment for glyphosate by year's end.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Dan Grebler)