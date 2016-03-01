U.S. moves to end use of Bayer Cropscience, Nichino America insecticide

WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency said on Tuesday it is issuing a notice of
intent to cancel all Bayer CropScience and Nichino
America flubendiamide products that pose a risk to aquatic
invertebrates.
EPA said it concluded that continued use of the insecticide
would result in unreasonable adverse effects on the environment.
The agency said it had requested a voluntary cancellation in
accordance with the conditions of the original registration, but
that the companies had rejected EPA's request.
Flubendiamide is registered for use on over 200 crops,
including soybeans, almonds, tobacco, peanuts, cotton, lettuce,
alfalfa, tomatoes, watermelon, and bell peppers, with some crops
having as many as six applications per year, according to the
EPA.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Susan Heavey)